Albums By The Year: 1969

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
For a lot of us, the 60s might as well be the decade when music first began. For me, it’s the decade when my favorite recording artist got started, so that’s relevant to my interests. Whatever the case, i can tell you this will most likely be the last full decade we embark on in this feature. Hope it’s been fun.
Joni Mitchell – Clouds
Sly & The Family Stone – Stand!
Miles Davis – In A Silent Way
Dusty Springfield – Dusty In Memphis
The Beatles – Abbey Road
The Stooges – The Stooges
The MC5 – Kick Out The Jams
Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin II
King Crimson – In The Court Of The Crimson King
Pink Floyd – More
Pink Floyd – Ummagumma
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica
Sun Ra – Atlantis
The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground
Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed
Isaac Hayes – Hot Buttered Soul
The Kinks – Arthur Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire
The Who – Tommy
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Willy And The Poor Boys
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Bayou Country
Otis Redding – Love Man
Toots & The Maytals – Sweet And Dandy
James Brown – It’s A Mother