Music

Albums By The Year: 1969

NICE.

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

For a lot of us, the 60s might as well be the decade when music first began. For me, it’s the decade when my favorite recording artist got started, so that’s relevant to my interests. Whatever the case, i can tell you this will most likely be the last full decade we embark on in this feature. Hope it’s been fun.

69

Joni Mitchell – Clouds

Sly & The Family Stone – Stand!

Miles Davis – In A Silent Way

Dusty Springfield – Dusty In Memphis

The Beatles – Abbey Road

The Stooges – The Stooges

The MC5 – Kick Out The Jams

Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin II

King Crimson – In The Court Of The Crimson King

Pink Floyd – More

Pink Floyd – Ummagumma

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica

Sun Ra – Atlantis

The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground

Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed

Isaac Hayes – Hot Buttered Soul

The Kinks – Arthur Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire

The Who – Tommy

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Willy And The Poor Boys

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Bayou Country

Otis Redding – Love Man

Toots & The Maytals – Sweet And Dandy

James Brown – It’s A Mother

[collapse]