Albums By The Year: 1969

NICE.

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

For a lot of us, the 60s might as well be the decade when music first began. For me, it’s the decade when my favorite recording artist got started, so that’s relevant to my interests. Whatever the case, i can tell you this will most likely be the last full decade we embark on in this feature. Hope it’s been fun.

69 Joni Mitchell – Clouds Sly & The Family Stone – Stand! Miles Davis – In A Silent Way Dusty Springfield – Dusty In Memphis The Beatles – Abbey Road The Stooges – The Stooges The MC5 – Kick Out The Jams Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin II King Crimson – In The Court Of The Crimson King Pink Floyd – More Pink Floyd – Ummagumma Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica Sun Ra – Atlantis The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed Isaac Hayes – Hot Buttered Soul The Kinks – Arthur Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire The Who – Tommy Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River Creedence Clearwater Revival – Willy And The Poor Boys Creedence Clearwater Revival – Bayou Country Otis Redding – Love Man Toots & The Maytals – Sweet And Dandy James Brown – It’s A Mother [collapse]

