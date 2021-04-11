Movies

Box Office: April 9-12

It’s been so long since we’ve been able to do one of these that it feels almost surreal to be back. The folks at Comscore have once again been able to start getting information from studios and other partners to be able to do reporting again on the box office. Our last one was for the second weekend in March 2020 before everything went sideways.

As it stands, not all theaters are obviously open at this point (my local doesn’t open til mid-May, for example) but there are films getting out there into the country and people are going. There’s a mix of what’s available out there – and we’re hoping some older films make their way back into the marketplace as well.

Check out how things performed this weekend and sound off below on where you think things are headed, when you might head back to the theater, and what you’re looking forward to seeing in 2021.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1Godzilla vs. KongWarner Bros.$13,380,0003,084$4,339$69,500,000
2NobodyUniversal$2,650,0002,400$1,104$15,627,000
3Unholy, TheSony$2,400,0001,850$1,297$6,732,000
4Raya And The Last DragonDisney$2,140,0001,941$1,103$35,240,411
5VoyagersLionsgate$1,350,0001,972$685$1,350,000
6Tom & JerryWarner Bros.$1,110,0001,826$608$41,122,000
7Girl Who Believes in Miracles, TheAtlas Distribution Company$576,744900$641$1,298,469
8Courier, TheRoadside Attractions$436,5601,007$434$4,907,729
9Chaos WalkingLionsgate$265,0001,300$204$12,674,655
10Croods: A New Age, TheUniversal$245,0001,139$215$56,718,000
11French ExitSony Pictures Classics$150,696493$306$410,080
12Marksman, TheOpen Road/Briarcliff$120,000281$427$15,215,000

