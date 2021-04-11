Box Office: April 9-12

It’s been so long since we’ve been able to do one of these that it feels almost surreal to be back. The folks at Comscore have once again been able to start getting information from studios and other partners to be able to do reporting again on the box office. Our last one was for the second weekend in March 2020 before everything went sideways.

As it stands, not all theaters are obviously open at this point (my local doesn’t open til mid-May, for example) but there are films getting out there into the country and people are going. There’s a mix of what’s available out there – and we’re hoping some older films make their way back into the marketplace as well.

Check out how things performed this weekend and sound off below on where you think things are headed, when you might head back to the theater, and what you’re looking forward to seeing in 2021.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Godzilla vs. Kong Warner Bros. $13,380,000 3,084 $4,339 $69,500,000 2 Nobody Universal $2,650,000 2,400 $1,104 $15,627,000 3 Unholy, The Sony $2,400,000 1,850 $1,297 $6,732,000 4 Raya And The Last Dragon Disney $2,140,000 1,941 $1,103 $35,240,411 5 Voyagers Lionsgate $1,350,000 1,972 $685 $1,350,000 6 Tom & Jerry Warner Bros. $1,110,000 1,826 $608 $41,122,000 7 Girl Who Believes in Miracles, The Atlas Distribution Company $576,744 900 $641 $1,298,469 8 Courier, The Roadside Attractions $436,560 1,007 $434 $4,907,729 9 Chaos Walking Lionsgate $265,000 1,300 $204 $12,674,655 10 Croods: A New Age, The Universal $245,000 1,139 $215 $56,718,000 11 French Exit Sony Pictures Classics $150,696 493 $306 $410,080 12 Marksman, The Open Road/Briarcliff $120,000 281 $427 $15,215,000

© Comscore 2019

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...