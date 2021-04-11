Box Office: April 9-12

It’s been so long since we’ve been able to do one of these that it feels almost surreal to be back. The folks at Comscore have once again been able to start getting information from studios and other partners to be able to do reporting again on the box office. Our last one was for the second weekend in March 2020 before everything went sideways.
As it stands, not all theaters are obviously open at this point (my local doesn’t open til mid-May, for example) but there are films getting out there into the country and people are going. There’s a mix of what’s available out there – and we’re hoping some older films make their way back into the marketplace as well.
Check out how things performed this weekend and sound off below on where you think things are headed, when you might head back to the theater, and what you’re looking forward to seeing in 2021.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Godzilla vs. Kong
|Warner Bros.
|$13,380,000
|3,084
|$4,339
|$69,500,000
|2
|Nobody
|Universal
|$2,650,000
|2,400
|$1,104
|$15,627,000
|3
|Unholy, The
|Sony
|$2,400,000
|1,850
|$1,297
|$6,732,000
|4
|Raya And The Last Dragon
|Disney
|$2,140,000
|1,941
|$1,103
|$35,240,411
|5
|Voyagers
|Lionsgate
|$1,350,000
|1,972
|$685
|$1,350,000
|6
|Tom & Jerry
|Warner Bros.
|$1,110,000
|1,826
|$608
|$41,122,000
|7
|Girl Who Believes in Miracles, The
|Atlas Distribution Company
|$576,744
|900
|$641
|$1,298,469
|8
|Courier, The
|Roadside Attractions
|$436,560
|1,007
|$434
|$4,907,729
|9
|Chaos Walking
|Lionsgate
|$265,000
|1,300
|$204
|$12,674,655
|10
|Croods: A New Age, The
|Universal
|$245,000
|1,139
|$215
|$56,718,000
|11
|French Exit
|Sony Pictures Classics
|$150,696
|493
|$306
|$410,080
|12
|Marksman, The
|Open Road/Briarcliff
|$120,000
|281
|$427
|$15,215,000
