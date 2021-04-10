WW 150: Fringe – Signups

The phone rings. Despite wishing to sleep more, you answer it with a long moan.

“Ncfdmkouvrukruxrjmhzatggrevbisf?” you say, incoherently.

A sharp, low voice you don’t recognize pierces through your ear. “We need you to report in, Agent. Now.”

You begin to say, “Good morning to you, too,” but the line disconnects before you finish.

You groggily remove yourself out of bed and onto the floor. You find a plastic bottle with water by the bed and take a drink to wake yourself up. You gag for a second as you realize that it’s not water, but vodka. Eh, it’s about 5:00, it’s alright, you think to yourself, disregarding the fact that it’s about 5 in the morning as opposed to the evening. You don’t remember getting dressed but somehow there are clothes on you by the time you’re fully awake. You also don’t remember calling a cab but there’s a car waiting outside as you head out.

Traffic is non-existent this early in the morning so you arrive in no time, much to your displeasure. Showing your badge to security, you enter the building to see a man waiting for you. His face looks as though he does not ever smile, and now you wonder if he ever has.

“Are you the one who called me this morning?” you ask with as much sass as you can without it being detected.

“I’m Special Agent Broyles. We’ve been looking at the work you’ve been doing and we think you could be of use to us.”

“For what? And who exactly are you?” And who’s ‘we?’

Broyles is silent, longer than you thought he would be for ostensibly simple questions. He then answers, “There’s a task force I have been put in charge of that’s been looking into several incidents across the globe over the last few months. Incidents that can’t be explained by ordinary logic. We’ve been calling this string of incidents ‘The Pattern.’”

“Why haven’t I heard of that?”

“Because these incidents haven’t been made public knowledge. Outside of this division, no one knows they exist.”

“Division?”

“Fringe Division.”

You almost laugh just from the sheer absurdity of the situation, but looking at Broyles’ face, you realize this is much more serious than you initially thought.

Broyles continues, “We’re asking you to join the Fringe Division.”

“What do you want me to do?” you ask, still bewildered but now slightly curious.

“We want to learn why these incidents are happening. We want to find out who is behind all of this and hopefully, stop them before they start hurting any more people than they already have. This is bigger than any of us, Agent, we just want to prevent it from becoming something so big that we can’t protect anyone from it.”

As Broyles is telling you this, you think you see a pale man wearing a hat and suit walking down the hallway–but when you check again, he’s not there. Probably just imagining things, you think to yourself.

Meanwhile, in a building very similar to the one you are currently in, a very similar conversation is being played out in a very similar fashion. It’s almost as if another version of you is having the same conversation with another Broyles. But that can’t be true. After all, there’s only one of you, right?

This is Werewolf 150 – Fringe.

This game is designed for an even number of players–ideally between 30-36, initially separated into two groups of 15-18 (so, like, tag basically every Werewolf player you know). One group will be in the Prime Universe, and the other will be in the Parallel Universe. There will be separate posts for each universe, so essentially there will be two ‘games’ occurring simultaneously. When a certain condition is met, or when the total number of players remaining in the game is half of the number that started (give or take), a bridge will connect the two universes together (i.e. the two groups will merge and become one).

Each universe will begin with:

5-7 Vanilla Town

1 Investigator

1 Doctor or Jailer

1 Vigilante

1 Separated Lover (standard Lover rules—they’ll know each other’s identities and if one dies, the other dies—but they won’t share a QT until the merge comes, provided that both are still alive at that point)

2-3 Vanilla Wolves (each universe’s wolf group will have their own shared QT, and the two groups will share a joint QT once the merge occurs)

1 Wolf Roleblocker

2 Observers (independent faction, all 4 will share a QT)

1 Special Role (alignment TBA)

Because these are two different universes, while their setups are similar, there will be a few slight differences between certain roles. However, it should be noted that even though the two groups are separated and are initially meant to be relatively self-contained (I don’t want people posting in both threads, this game will be enough of a headache as it is so please don’t make it harder for me), they are still connected and all part of the same game–so as difficult as it may be, it wouldn’t hurt to keep tabs on the other universe, because you might need that info later on. Certain actions that take place in one universe can have an effect on the other, and vice versa. As such, it is VERY important that you check your QT’s at the start of each day, even if you do not have any night actions.

This is a very large game, and there are aspects that are likely going to be very confusing for basically everyone, so I apologize in advance for that. If there are any questions regarding rules or roles, please feel free to ask me (either in your personal QT or on the day threads) and I will try and answer to the best of my ability. As an inexperienced moderator, though, I ask that you please be patient with me. I will be trying to keep an eye on 30+ people and two threads at the same time, so there’s going to be many grievous errors on my part (not to mention a full-time job that keeps me from seeing the threads at all times oh my god why did I think this was a good idea). That said, I hope that you all enjoy this epic madness that will inevitably destroy me.

Players Indy Mr Plow Marlowe Tiff Hayes Moonstermash Jude Lindsay April Raven Sic Hoho Grumproro Malthusc Emm Louie Nate Bones Backups [collapse]

