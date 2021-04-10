Svengoolie Discussion Thread 4/10/2021: The Incredible Shrinking Man

Welcome to the first installment of the Svengoolie live-watch thread! Finally, no more non-sequiturs from old sci-fi movies in the Saturday OTs!

Tonight on MeTV, Svengoolie is showing a sci-fi classic. As described by the blurb on Movies Anywhere…

“One of the best science-fiction films of the 50’s, The Incredible Shrinking Man is a gripping and thought-provoking classic. Scott Carey (Grant Williams) encounters a mysterious radioactive mist on a boating trip and soon finds his life taking on a bizarre and frightening twist. His physical size begins to diminish as he shrinks to a mere two inches. Suddenly ordinary household situations loom over him with lethal intensity: a playful cat becomes a demon and a spider a gargantuan monster. Carey finds he must rely on his wits to survive in his new oversized world in this fascinating film based on Richard Matheson’s riveting screenplay.”

I’ve seen this one before and love it. The effects work is superb for the era, and I respect that director Jack Arnold

SPOILER ALERT! resisted the studio’s push for a happy ending where Carey returns to his original size.

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. Also, the movie is currently only $5 digitally on Vudu and Amazon, though you’ll miss the joy of Svengoolie’s segments that way.

