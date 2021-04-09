Friday New Music 4/9

Wow! Friday! There’s new music and I can’t wait! This week’s big one for me is the new one from The Spirit of the Beehive. I’ve been pretty excited for this, so it’ll probably be all I end up listening to. There’s an EP from Skullcrusher, who I’ve heard a song from and it sounds like good dream pop. And why not, a new album from the Fratellis?

Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with additions made by me. Tell us what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything else really. Enjoy!:

— Andy Bell (of Ride) – The Indica Gallery EP

— Anna’s Anchor – A Glorious Ruction

— Anna Heflin – The Redundancy of the Angelic: An Interluding Play

— Antiheld – disturbia

— Årabot – Norwegian Gothic

— Ari Herstand – Like Home

— Arthur Alligood – Better Late Than Never

— Assertion (feat. William Goldsmith) – Intermission

— Balmorhea – The Wind

— Bay Station – Beyond the Safe and Sound EP

— Benny Sings – Music

— Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Keyboard Fantasies (Reissue)

— Big Big Train – The Underfall Yard (Reissue)

— Bill MacKay and Nathan Bowles – Keys

— Billy Wylder – Whatcha Looking For EP

— The Blips – The Blips

— Blue Lab Beats – We Will Rise EP

— Briston Maroney – Sunflower

— BROCKHAMPTON – ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE

— BUSINESS. – Like You EP

— Caoilfhionn Rose – Truly

— CEHRYL – Time Machine EP

— CFCF – Memoryland

— Charlotte Cardin – Phoenix

— Charlotte Jacobs – The Shape of Wandering EP

— Charlotte Spiral – New Light EP

— Chaser – Dreamers

— Cheap Trick – In Another World

— Chris Cain – Raisin’ Cain

— Christine Ott – Time to Die

— CJ – Loyalty Over Royalty Deluxe

— Clafrica – Never Not Balling EP

— claire rousay – a softer focus

— CLAMM – Beseech Me

— Come Closer – Pretty Garbage

— Courting – Grand National EP

— Damon Locks & Black Monument – NOW (Digital Release)

— Daniel Santiago – Song For Tomorrow

— Danny Blu – The Pale Horse: Pandemonium

— Dark the Suns – Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä

— Dead Label – Anthology

— Dolores Diaz & The Standby Club (feat. Conor Oberst) – Live at O’Leaver’s (Vinyl Release)

— EJ Worland – No One Left To Blame EP

— Elephant Micah – Vague Tidings

— Emily Kinney – The Supporting Character

— The End Machine (feat. members of Dokken and Dio) – Phase2

— Evan Greer – Spotify is Surveillance

— Ex-Olympian – Afterlife Remixed EP

— Exterminated – The Genesis of Genocide

— Fake Dad – Old Baby EP

— Fleetwood Mac – Fleetwood Mac Live (Super Deluxe Edition)

— Flyte – This Is Really Going to Hurt

— Franz Kirmann & Roberto Grosso – In Waves EP

— The Fratellis – Half Drunk Under A Full Moon

— Gabe Is a Unit – Gabe Is a Unit EP

— Gangrened – Deadly Algorithm

— Gilligan Moss – Gilligan Moss

— Grand Soleil – Human Error

— Hainbach – Landfill Totems

— Hellamor / Red Stone Chapel – Major League Heavy-Rock

— Heavy Feather – Mountain of Sugar

— HIRAKI – Stumbling Through the Walls

— Hooveriii – Water For The Frogs

— Horndal – Lake Drinker

— Hot Breath – Rubbery Lips

— Hulvey – Christopher

— Indubious – The Bridge

— iogi – everything’s worth it

— Jean-Michel Jarre – Amazônia

— Jenny Tolman – There Goes the Neighborhood (Deluxe Version)

— Jordan Rakei – Late Night Tales

— Judah & the Lion – Spirit EP

— Justin Nozuka – then, now & again EP

— Kevo Muney – Lucille’s Grandson

— Kollapse – Sult

— Ladada – ré EP

— Lapêche – Blood in the Water

— Laurie Anderson – Big Science (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lazer Beam – Lazer Beam

— Les Chants Du Hasard – Livre Troisième

— The Lion’s Daughter – Skin Show

— Lisel + Booker Stardrum – Mycelial Echo

— The Living Pins – Freaky Little Monster Children EP

— LXST – Famous EP

— Lynyrd Skynyrd – Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live At Knebworth ’76

— Magg Dylan – Pawns

— Mako – Fable Remix

— Marc Scibilia – Seed of Joy (Deluxe Edition)

— Marie Naffah – Golden State EP

— Marion Raw – Deep Cuts

— Mark Mallman – Happiness

— Matthew E. White and Lonnie Holley – Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection

— Matthew O’Neill – Yanatay Solstice Session Selections 2014-2018 EP

— Max Richter – Voices 2

— The Medea Project – Southern Echoes

— Merk – Infinite Youth

— Merry Clayton – Beautiful Scars

— MF Tomlinson – Strange Time

— Miguel – Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 EP

— Milly – Wish Goes On EP

— Mountain Tamer – Live in the Mojave Desert Volume 3

— Nad Sylvan – Spiritus Mundi

— Nebelua– Live in the Mojave Desert Volume 2

— Nelson Beer – Orlando EP

— Nick Waterhouse – Promenade Blue

— No Hope for The Lost – The Pilgrimage EP

— NYIKO – Honesty

— Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy – The Rotted Plinth Of Sachiel

— One Hundred Thousand – Zodiac

— Onyx – Onyx 4 Life

— The Orb – Abolition of The Royal Familia – Guillotine Mixes

— Orions Belte – Villa Amorini

— Overmono – Pieces of 8/Echo Rush EP

— Page McConnell (of Phish) – Maybe We’re the Visitors

— Parker Millsap – Be Here Instead

— Pasquale Grasso – Solo Ballads

— Peggy Lee – Something Wonderful: Peggy Lee Sings The Great American Songbook

— Peggy Seeger – First Farewell

— People Museum – I Could Only See The Night EP

— Peter Murphy – Love Hysteria (Vinyl Reissue)

— Peter Murphy – Should the World Fail to Fall Apart (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Pink Stones – Introducing…The Pink Stones

— Powerlines – all of this is temporary

— Powerwolf – Blessed & Possessed (Vinyl Reissue)

— Purgatory – Lawless To Grave

— Queen Mars – Trust Issues EP

— Queen Naija – missunderstood… still

— Quiet Marauder – The Gift

— Rachel Chinouriri – Four° In Winter EP

— Raf Rundell – O.M. Days

— RAWB – The Beachfront

— The Reds, Pinks & Purples – Uncommon Weather

— Requin Chagrin – Bye Bye Baby

— Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Dance Songs for Hard Times

— Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

— Ricky Byrd (of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts) – Sobering Times (Physical Release)

— Robert Cotter – Missing You (Reissue)

— Ross Gay – Dilate Your Heart

— The Routes – Mesmerised

— Sahara – The Curse EP

— Samantha Crain – I Guess We Live Here Now EP

— Sarah Cicero – Cold Immaculate Opposite EP

— Sarah Jarosz – Build Me Up From Bones (Vinyl Reissue)

— ScreaMachine – ScreaMachine

— Sharkula x Mukqs – Take Caution On The Beach

— Silver Synthetic – Silver Synthetic

— Skullcrusher – Storm In Summer EP

— Slow Dance – Moth & The Dove EP

— Small Black – Cheap Dreams

— Small Calamities – Moments of Impact

— Snips – Blasphemy EP

— Sook-Yin Lee & Adam Litovitz – jooj two

— Spirit Of The Beehive – Entertainment, Death

— Steiger – The New Lady Llama

— Storm Gordon – The Lie I Love the Best

— Sweet Oblivion – Relentless

— Talia Stewart – Murder, She Wrote EP

— Taylor Swift – Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

— Texas Taliban – Runs On Hate

— Thomas Fehlmann – Böser Herbst

— Tomemitsu – Sun

— Throne – Pestilent Dawn

— The Treatment – Waiting For Good Luck

— viñu-vinu – Exilio Transitorio

— Wasted Death – Ugly As Hell EP

— Wayley – Wayley EP

— Wheel – Preserved In Time

— Yaya Bey – The Things I Can’t Take With Me EP

— Yoshinori Hayashi – Pulse of Defiance

— Yuzima Philip – The Book of Slayed

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...