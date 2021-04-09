Friday New Music 4/9

Wow! Friday! There’s new music and I can’t wait! This week’s big one for me is the new one from The Spirit of the Beehive. I’ve been pretty excited for this, so it’ll probably be all I end up listening to. There’s an EP from Skullcrusher, who I’ve heard a song from and it sounds like good dream pop. And why not, a new album from the Fratellis?
Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with additions made by me. Tell us what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything else really. Enjoy!:
— Andy Bell (of Ride) – The Indica Gallery EP
— Anna’s Anchor – A Glorious Ruction
— Anna Heflin – The Redundancy of the Angelic: An Interluding Play
— Antiheld – disturbia
— Årabot – Norwegian Gothic
— Ari Herstand – Like Home
— Arthur Alligood – Better Late Than Never
— Assertion (feat. William Goldsmith) – Intermission
— Balmorhea – The Wind
— Bay Station – Beyond the Safe and Sound EP
— Benny Sings – Music
— Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Keyboard Fantasies (Reissue)
— Big Big Train – The Underfall Yard (Reissue)
— Bill MacKay and Nathan Bowles – Keys
— Billy Wylder – Whatcha Looking For EP
— The Blips – The Blips
— Blue Lab Beats – We Will Rise EP
— Briston Maroney – Sunflower
— BROCKHAMPTON – ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE
— BUSINESS. – Like You EP
— Caoilfhionn Rose – Truly
— CEHRYL – Time Machine EP
— CFCF – Memoryland
— Charlotte Cardin – Phoenix
— Charlotte Jacobs – The Shape of Wandering EP
— Charlotte Spiral – New Light EP
— Chaser – Dreamers
— Cheap Trick – In Another World
— Chris Cain – Raisin’ Cain
— Christine Ott – Time to Die
— CJ – Loyalty Over Royalty Deluxe
— Clafrica – Never Not Balling EP
— claire rousay – a softer focus
— CLAMM – Beseech Me
— Come Closer – Pretty Garbage
— Courting – Grand National EP
— Damon Locks & Black Monument – NOW (Digital Release)
— Daniel Santiago – Song For Tomorrow
— Danny Blu – The Pale Horse: Pandemonium
— Dark the Suns – Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä
— Dead Label – Anthology
— Dolores Diaz & The Standby Club (feat. Conor Oberst) – Live at O’Leaver’s (Vinyl Release)
— EJ Worland – No One Left To Blame EP
— Elephant Micah – Vague Tidings
— Emily Kinney – The Supporting Character
— The End Machine (feat. members of Dokken and Dio) – Phase2
— Evan Greer – Spotify is Surveillance
— Ex-Olympian – Afterlife Remixed EP
— Exterminated – The Genesis of Genocide
— Fake Dad – Old Baby EP
— Fleetwood Mac – Fleetwood Mac Live (Super Deluxe Edition)
— Flyte – This Is Really Going to Hurt
— Franz Kirmann & Roberto Grosso – In Waves EP
— The Fratellis – Half Drunk Under A Full Moon
— Gabe Is a Unit – Gabe Is a Unit EP
— Gangrened – Deadly Algorithm
— Gilligan Moss – Gilligan Moss
— Grand Soleil – Human Error
— Hainbach – Landfill Totems
— Hellamor / Red Stone Chapel – Major League Heavy-Rock
— Heavy Feather – Mountain of Sugar
— HIRAKI – Stumbling Through the Walls
— Hooveriii – Water For The Frogs
— Horndal – Lake Drinker
— Hot Breath – Rubbery Lips
— Hulvey – Christopher
— Indubious – The Bridge
— iogi – everything’s worth it
— Jean-Michel Jarre – Amazônia
— Jenny Tolman – There Goes the Neighborhood (Deluxe Version)
— Jordan Rakei – Late Night Tales
— Judah & the Lion – Spirit EP
— Justin Nozuka – then, now & again EP
— Kevo Muney – Lucille’s Grandson
— Kollapse – Sult
— Ladada – ré EP
— Lapêche – Blood in the Water
— Laurie Anderson – Big Science (Vinyl Reissue)
— Lazer Beam – Lazer Beam
— Les Chants Du Hasard – Livre Troisième
— The Lion’s Daughter – Skin Show
— Lisel + Booker Stardrum – Mycelial Echo
— The Living Pins – Freaky Little Monster Children EP
— LXST – Famous EP
— Lynyrd Skynyrd – Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live At Knebworth ’76
— Magg Dylan – Pawns
— Mako – Fable Remix
— Marc Scibilia – Seed of Joy (Deluxe Edition)
— Marie Naffah – Golden State EP
— Marion Raw – Deep Cuts
— Mark Mallman – Happiness
— Matthew E. White and Lonnie Holley – Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection
— Matthew O’Neill – Yanatay Solstice Session Selections 2014-2018 EP
— Max Richter – Voices 2
— The Medea Project – Southern Echoes
— Merk – Infinite Youth
— Merry Clayton – Beautiful Scars
— MF Tomlinson – Strange Time
— Miguel – Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 EP
— Milly – Wish Goes On EP
— Mountain Tamer – Live in the Mojave Desert Volume 3
— Nad Sylvan – Spiritus Mundi
— Nebelua– Live in the Mojave Desert Volume 2
— Nelson Beer – Orlando EP
— Nick Waterhouse – Promenade Blue
— No Hope for The Lost – The Pilgrimage EP
— NYIKO – Honesty
— Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy – The Rotted Plinth Of Sachiel
— One Hundred Thousand – Zodiac
— Onyx – Onyx 4 Life
— The Orb – Abolition of The Royal Familia – Guillotine Mixes
— Orions Belte – Villa Amorini
— Overmono – Pieces of 8/Echo Rush EP
— Page McConnell (of Phish) – Maybe We’re the Visitors
— Parker Millsap – Be Here Instead
— Pasquale Grasso – Solo Ballads
— Peggy Lee – Something Wonderful: Peggy Lee Sings The Great American Songbook
— Peggy Seeger – First Farewell
— People Museum – I Could Only See The Night EP
— Peter Murphy – Love Hysteria (Vinyl Reissue)
— Peter Murphy – Should the World Fail to Fall Apart (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Pink Stones – Introducing…The Pink Stones
— Powerlines – all of this is temporary
— Powerwolf – Blessed & Possessed (Vinyl Reissue)
— Purgatory – Lawless To Grave
— Queen Mars – Trust Issues EP
— Queen Naija – missunderstood… still
— Quiet Marauder – The Gift
— Rachel Chinouriri – Four° In Winter EP
— Raf Rundell – O.M. Days
— RAWB – The Beachfront
— The Reds, Pinks & Purples – Uncommon Weather
— Requin Chagrin – Bye Bye Baby
— Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Dance Songs for Hard Times
— Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
— Ricky Byrd (of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts) – Sobering Times (Physical Release)
— Robert Cotter – Missing You (Reissue)
— Ross Gay – Dilate Your Heart
— The Routes – Mesmerised
— Sahara – The Curse EP
— Samantha Crain – I Guess We Live Here Now EP
— Sarah Cicero – Cold Immaculate Opposite EP
— Sarah Jarosz – Build Me Up From Bones (Vinyl Reissue)
— ScreaMachine – ScreaMachine
— Sharkula x Mukqs – Take Caution On The Beach
— Silver Synthetic – Silver Synthetic
— Skullcrusher – Storm In Summer EP
— Slow Dance – Moth & The Dove EP
— Small Black – Cheap Dreams
— Small Calamities – Moments of Impact
— Snips – Blasphemy EP
— Sook-Yin Lee & Adam Litovitz – jooj two
— Spirit Of The Beehive – Entertainment, Death
— Steiger – The New Lady Llama
— Storm Gordon – The Lie I Love the Best
— Sweet Oblivion – Relentless
— Talia Stewart – Murder, She Wrote EP
— Taylor Swift – Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
— Texas Taliban – Runs On Hate
— Thomas Fehlmann – Böser Herbst
— Tomemitsu – Sun
— Throne – Pestilent Dawn
— The Treatment – Waiting For Good Luck
— viñu-vinu – Exilio Transitorio
— Wasted Death – Ugly As Hell EP
— Wayley – Wayley EP
— Wheel – Preserved In Time
— Yaya Bey – The Things I Can’t Take With Me EP
— Yoshinori Hayashi – Pulse of Defiance
— Yuzima Philip – The Book of Slayed