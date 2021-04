Today’s thread is dedicated to Azura, the devilish villain of Species IV: The Awakening, the final part of the Species Extended Universe! Yes, there is such a thing. No, it’s not any good.

But mostly this is a shameless plug for the article I wrote reviewing the four films in the Species franchise which will be up later today: SEU Later! So please check it out, y’all.

Have a super day and remember to take of yourselves, everypeeps!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...