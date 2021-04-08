Comic Book Chat – Favorite Nuclear Powered Superhero/Supervillain

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Nuclear Powered Heroes and Villains

Sometimes inspiration for Comic Book Chat discussions come to me out of nowhere and I have to either write down the suggestion or make a thread immediately before it slips my mind.

The recent series release of Nuclear Family had me thinking of the Atomic Age and all the fears stoked thanks to the Cold War. Some heroes and villains were given their powers thanks to either nuclear power or other type of radiation.

Which ones are your favorite and why?

