Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 4 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, April 9th at 9:00AM Pacific

ObsCure II Waltz of Death 4 9 Patapon Theme of Gyorocchi Super Paper Mario Staff Credits 4 10 Kirby Canvas Curse Tiny Town Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Tropical Jungle (The Jungle ~ The Swamp) 8 5 Kingdom Hearts II Reviving Hollow Bastion Mass Effect The Normandy 9 3 Sonic Unleashed Eggmanland (Day) Mass Effect Vigil 7 10 Mega Man 9 Splash Woman Stage Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Questioning Pursuit, Caught (2004) 8 7 Silent Hill: Origins Illusion in Me We Love Katamari Tsuyoguri Katamari 10 6 Super Paper Mario Tile Pool Deathsmiles Hades Castle 5 9 Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Time Travel (Japanese vocal version) Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops Calling to the Night 7 7* Rhythm Tengoku Tap Dance Shadow of the Colossus The End of the Battle 8 6 Soul Nomad & The World Eaters Cradle of the Ivory Moon Ys: The Oath in Felghana Valestein Castle 11 3 Overgrowth Overgrowth Variations Sonic Unleashed Shamar (Day) 10 3 Animal Crossing: Wild World New Year’s Day Final Fantasy XII Ozmone Plains 9 5 Final Fantasy XII Symphonic Poem “Hope” Psychonauts The Matador 8 6 Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Sleipnir Dissidia: Final Fantasy Prelude Menu 3 11 Kingdom Hearts II Fantasia alla marcia 428 Shibuya Scramble Main Theme 5 8 World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Totems of the Grizzlemaw

One tie this time. I gave the win to “Tap Dance” because I fear what that giraffe will do to me if I don’t.

