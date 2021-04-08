Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 4 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Part 8

Or listen to every song (including songs with byes) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Previous Round Results:

ObsCure IIWaltz of Death49PataponTheme of Gyorocchi
Super Paper MarioStaff Credits410Kirby Canvas CurseTiny Town
Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)Tropical Jungle (The Jungle ~ The Swamp)85Kingdom Hearts IIReviving Hollow Bastion
Mass EffectThe Normandy93Sonic UnleashedEggmanland (Day)
Mass EffectVigil710Mega Man 9Splash Woman Stage
Phoenix Wright: Trials and TribulationsQuestioning Pursuit, Caught (2004)87Silent Hill: OriginsIllusion in Me
We Love KatamariTsuyoguri Katamari106Super Paper MarioTile Pool
DeathsmilesHades Castle59Professor Layton and the Unwound FutureTime Travel (Japanese vocal version)
Metal Gear Solid Portable OpsCalling to the Night77*Rhythm TengokuTap Dance
Shadow of the ColossusThe End of the Battle86Soul Nomad & The World EatersCradle of the Ivory Moon
Ys: The Oath in FelghanaValestein Castle113OvergrowthOvergrowth Variations
Sonic UnleashedShamar (Day)103Animal Crossing: Wild WorldNew Year’s Day
Final Fantasy XIIOzmone Plains95Final Fantasy XIISymphonic Poem “Hope”
PsychonautsThe Matador86Ar tonelico: Melody of ElemiaSleipnir
Dissidia: Final FantasyPrelude Menu311Kingdom Hearts IIFantasia alla marcia
428 Shibuya ScrambleMain Theme58World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich KingTotems of the Grizzlemaw

One tie this time. I gave the win to “Tap Dance” because I fear what that giraffe will do to me if I don’t.