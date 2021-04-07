Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 7, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! New anime! And by that I mean…NEW FRUITS BASKET! You all knew this was coming, right? The final season of the incredible new Fruits Basket anime started this week; new episodes are available every Monday on Funimation and Crunchyroll. You can also catch up on seasons one and two on Hulu. If I haven’t convinced you to start watching this show yet, why not give it a try now? It’s the perfect time!

Grumproro trying to convince everyone to watch Fruits Basket.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

