Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 7, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! New anime! And by that I mean…NEW FRUITS BASKET! You all knew this was coming, right? The final season of the incredible new Fruits Basket anime started this week; new episodes are available every Monday on Funimation and Crunchyroll. You can also catch up on seasons one and two on Hulu. If I haven’t convinced you to start watching this show yet, why not give it a try now? It’s the perfect time!
And, as always…
What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?
Happy Wednesday! 🙂