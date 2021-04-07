Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 3 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Or listen to every song (including songs with byes) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, April 8th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue TeamGreat Canyon97Etrian OdysseyInitial Strike
Drone TacticsIntense Battle Theme in a Mechanized Land510DeathsmilesFury of the Gravekeepers
Ys OriginBeyond the Beginning116Lost OdysseyPrologue
Shadow of the ColossusProhibited Arts99*Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & DarknessTime Gear
Odin SphereOdin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version)123Rhythm Heaven (DS)Rhythm Rally 2
Vantage Masters PortableAnd Down A New Road (Opening Version)131DeathsmilesBurning Halloween Town
Umineko When They CryGolden Slaughter122Super Stardust HDTaranis
Professor Layton and the Diabolical BoxTheme of Diabolical Box142Trails in the Sky SCSilver Will, Golden Wings
Trails in the Sky the 3rdThe Abyss514Phoenix Wright: Ace AttorneyTurnabout Sisters
The Lord of the Rings OnlineLay of the Free Peoples97The Legend of Zelda: Twilight PrincessKakariko Village
Super Mario GalaxyStaff Roll108Professor Layton and the Unwound FutureThe Research Facility
Eternal SonataBroken Balance115The World Ends With YouShibuya
Sonic RushVela-Nova610Persona 3During the Test
Trails in the Sky SCHoshi no Arika (Instrumental Version)710Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaEXEC_SOL=FAGE/.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VIIThe Price of Freedom128Xanadu NextEvildoer
Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)Wave Ocean (The Water’s Edge)136Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King AbaddonOpening Theme

One tie. Gave the win to Time Gear over Prohibited Arts; don’t wanna have any problems with the law after all.