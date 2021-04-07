Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 3 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, April 8th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team
|Great Canyon
|9
|7
|Etrian Odyssey
|Initial Strike
|Drone Tactics
|Intense Battle Theme in a Mechanized Land
|5
|10
|Deathsmiles
|Fury of the Gravekeepers
|Ys Origin
|Beyond the Beginning
|11
|6
|Lost Odyssey
|Prologue
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Prohibited Arts
|9
|9*
|Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness
|Time Gear
|Odin Sphere
|Odin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version)
|12
|3
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Rhythm Rally 2
|Vantage Masters Portable
|And Down A New Road (Opening Version)
|13
|1
|Deathsmiles
|Burning Halloween Town
|Umineko When They Cry
|Golden Slaughter
|12
|2
|Super Stardust HD
|Taranis
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|Theme of Diabolical Box
|14
|2
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Silver Will, Golden Wings
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|The Abyss
|5
|14
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Turnabout Sisters
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Lay of the Free Peoples
|9
|7
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Kakariko Village
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Staff Roll
|10
|8
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|The Research Facility
|Eternal Sonata
|Broken Balance
|11
|5
|The World Ends With You
|Shibuya
|Sonic Rush
|Vela-Nova
|6
|10
|Persona 3
|During the Test
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Hoshi no Arika (Instrumental Version)
|7
|10
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|EXEC_SOL=FAGE/.
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
|The Price of Freedom
|12
|8
|Xanadu Next
|Evildoer
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Wave Ocean (The Water’s Edge)
|13
|6
|Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
|Opening Theme
One tie. Gave the win to Time Gear over Prohibited Arts; don’t wanna have any problems with the law after all.