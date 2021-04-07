Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 384 (Part 3 of 8)

After 4 months of group play, it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 384 songs remain. The top 128 have a bye to the next round; the remaining 256 songs will be split into 8 days of 32 songs each.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, April 8th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team Great Canyon 9 7 Etrian Odyssey Initial Strike Drone Tactics Intense Battle Theme in a Mechanized Land 5 10 Deathsmiles Fury of the Gravekeepers Ys Origin Beyond the Beginning 11 6 Lost Odyssey Prologue Shadow of the Colossus Prohibited Arts 9 9* Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness Time Gear Odin Sphere Odin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version) 12 3 Rhythm Heaven (DS) Rhythm Rally 2 Vantage Masters Portable And Down A New Road (Opening Version) 13 1 Deathsmiles Burning Halloween Town Umineko When They Cry Golden Slaughter 12 2 Super Stardust HD Taranis Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Theme of Diabolical Box 14 2 Trails in the Sky SC Silver Will, Golden Wings Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Abyss 5 14 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Turnabout Sisters The Lord of the Rings Online Lay of the Free Peoples 9 7 The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Kakariko Village Super Mario Galaxy Staff Roll 10 8 Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Research Facility Eternal Sonata Broken Balance 11 5 The World Ends With You Shibuya Sonic Rush Vela-Nova 6 10 Persona 3 During the Test Trails in the Sky SC Hoshi no Arika (Instrumental Version) 7 10 Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_SOL=FAGE/. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII The Price of Freedom 12 8 Xanadu Next Evildoer Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Wave Ocean (The Water’s Edge) 13 6 Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon Opening Theme

One tie. Gave the win to Time Gear over Prohibited Arts; don’t wanna have any problems with the law after all.

