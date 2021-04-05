First Contact Day Thread

On April 5, 2063, the Vulcan survey ship T’Plana-Hath detected the warp signature of Zephram Cochrane’s Phoenix as it broke the warp barrier for the first time in Earth’s history. The Vulcan’s touched down in Bozeman, Montana to meet Cochrane in what would become the first publicly recognized First Contact between humans and alien life forms. This meeting directly paved the way for the creation of the United Earth government, which later led to the founding of the United Federation of Planets.

We’re just 42 years out from this momentous occasion! Here’s hoping we’re not living in the Mirror Universe, where things went a different way…

Live long and prosper!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...