WW 149: Friday the 13th Day Four!

Evening

Professor Indy Newman lay in a clearing of the woods gazing up at the stars and wondering at the Eldritch Secrets hidden there. Mindless beasts, insensate creatures, crawling across time and space as a newborn grasping at the air in futility. A snapped twig interrupted his ruminations.

chee chee chee ah ah ah

Tulip Olsen had been silently, invisibly, tracking Professor Indy Newman and, sextant in hand, was ready to strike.

The professor’s eyes went wide and he tried to scream but the sextant jammed through his neck cut him off to a gibbering burbling mess.

PROFESSOR INDY NEWMAN/ INDY HAS DIED. He was A CAMPER

kill them all, mommy! kill them for me!

“Yes, dear boy, I will kill them-“

Tulip had turned away from the bloody scene only to trigger one of her own traps.

“Oh, oh no, Counselors?” she managed before the machete laden trap was sprung releasing her head from her body.

TULIP OLSEN/SIDE HAS DIED. He was MRS. VOORHEES.

You awake to more bodies and a pile of toads licking each other.

ROLES:

Head Counselor: Each Night will pick a Player to investigate. Returns as Camper/ Not a Camper.

Nurse: Each night will choose a Player to heal. Cannot choose themselves nor the same Player on consecutive Nights.

Alice: Each Night will select a Player to attack. If Mrs. Voorhees is selected then the game ends and Town wins. If a non-Mrs. Voorhees player is selected there is no effect .

Crazy Ralph: Each Night will select a Player to have a QT conversation with, via the Mod (me!), which will consist of three messages apiece. No names will be exchanged.

Jason: If targeted to die, whether through Day Kill or Party Hearty Counselors, Mrs. Voorhees will be activated. Jason won’t go to the Graveyard but instead will join Mrs. Voorhees in a private QT.

Mrs. Voorhees: Player is RNGed along with the rest of the Roles at the beginning of the game. If Jason dies they become an active SK and will join Jason in a private QT. Their kills will begin the following Day and will be RNGed between Day and Night kills. If they target and kill all three Party Hearty Counselors they win and the game ends.

Party Hearty Counselors: Three Counselors who will share a private QT and who, through their inattentiveness, kill a selected Player each Night. One Counselor will be The Lookout and will choose a Player each night to see if they have a Night Action.

Campers: Just there to have a fun Summer! And survive doing it…

PLAYERS:

1) Goat- Hogweed The Possum

2) jake- Fritzi Over In The Back

3) Louie- Still Alive/ ALICE

4) Cop on the Edge-ish- Ernest/ NURSE

5) Jude- Sex Positive Rifle Instructor/ HEAD COUNSELOR

6) April- Buddy

7) emm- Kitty Witless/ CAMPER

8) Indy- Prof. Indy Newman/ CAMPER

9) Narrowstrife- John Waters

10) Nate- Security Officer Nobody Cares

11) raven- Annie and Hallie

12) Ralph- Mariah Goddamn Carey

13) Wasp nee Marlowe- Counselor Prequel Memes/ JASON

14) Side Character- Tulip Olsen/ MRS. VOORHEES

15) Dicentra- Elvira

16) sic- Pastor Jake J-Dawg Jackson

17) Grumos nee Beelzebot- Rin Shima

18) Lamb- Miko Iino/ CAMPER

19) Video- Eustace Panamax, aka Dr. Fish

20) Lindsay- 10 Year Old Linds

21) Hayes, the Final Person!- Brooklynn

Backups:

RULES:

–Required at least three comments per Day or potential Mod Kill.

-No editing of posts without permission.

-No quoting from QTs without permission.

-Ties at Twilight will be RNGed.

-Attack Players, not ideas. Wait, no, the other way around!

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON MONDAY, APRIL 5th, at 10AM PST/ 12 NOON CST

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...