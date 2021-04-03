Weekly Gardening Thread

Come show off your green thumb, Avocados! Garden vicariously through others! Or just brighten your weekend by looking at pretty growing things.

For anyone joining us for the first time, this is a place for people to talk about (and share pics of) their gardening and landscaping projects. It’s also a good place to ask questions if you have any.

Reviving this thread for the season! It used to go up on Monday mornings, but I’m trying it as a weekend thing, we can see how it goes.

Prompt: Garden goals for this year?

