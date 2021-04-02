Friday New Music 4/2

Today is Friday, so there’s new music. I think maybe a bunch of new music for ya too. Hit Like a Girl is good rock music and there’s a really good song with Bartees Strange on there, definitely worth checking out. There’s a live EP from Expert Timing who is a pretty interesting Florida emo/rock band (and I’m really into live tracks right now so hell yeah). Plus, yesterday had a surprise album drop from Ratboys re-recording some of their old songs and it sounds great.
New to me but sounds promising is Moontype which sounds like it might scratch a nice itch now that it’s getting warmer. I heard one of these Dry Cleaning songs on the radio and liked it a bunch, so I’ll be checking that out as well. There’s also a new Godspeed! You Black Emperor who is at the very least winning with the best album title this year.
It’s Bandcamp Friday, so there’s probably going to be a ton of new releases not included below! Exciting!
Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with additions made by me. Tell us what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything else really. Enjoy!:
— Alex Little & The Suspicious Minds – Waiting To Get Paid
— Allen Ginsberg – Allen Ginsberg at Reed College — The First Recorded Reading of Howl and Other Poems
— al Riggs – I Got A Big Electric Fan To Keep Me Cool While I Sleep
— Amulets – Blooming
— Ashen Horde – Black Curse EP
— Atria – Moonbrain
— Avaland – Theater of Sorcery
— Bambounou – Cascade EP
— BARK – Relics
— The Beat Farmers – Tales of the New West (Deluxe)
— Blacklist Royals – Doomsday Girl
— Blue Ox – Holy Vore
— Bob Lord (of Dreadnaught) – Playland Arcade
— Bones Of The Earth – II. Eternal Meditations Of A Deathless Crown
— Bridge Burner – Disempath
— BRUIT ≤ – The Machine Is Burning And Now Everyone Knows It Could Happen Again
— Bryce Dessner (of The National) and Australian String Quartet – Impermanence/Disintegration
— Céline & The Blue – Within & Without EP
— Cha Wa – My People
— Charmaine – Hood Avant Garde EP
— Chaz Knapp – Organ Drunes
— Cristina Vane – Nowhere Sounds Lovely
— David Bowie – The Kit Kat Klub (Live New York 99)
— The Deathray Davies – Time Well Wasted
— Demi Lovato – Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over
— Devils Teeth – La Leggenda Di Chong Li
— Dispirited Spirits – Fragments of a Dying Star
— Dopolarians – The Bond
— Douglas – Ashes
— DreamKids – DreamKids EP
— The Drums – Mommy Don’t Spank Me
— Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
— Du Blonde – Homecoming
— Earthless – Live in the Mojave Desert Volume 1
— Eli Brown – Escape EP
— Elizabeth Chang – Transformations
— Emily Weisband – I Call It Being Human EP
— Everson Poe – Grief
— Expert Timing – Live in Stereo EP
— Flock of Dimes (Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) – Head of Roses
— Francis of Delirium – Wading EP
— Frayle – Live at the House of Willis EP
— Gabby Toledo – Free My Soul EP
— Gary Bartz, Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge – Gary Bartz JID 006
— Ghlow – Slash and Burn
— Godspeed You! Black Emperor – G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!
— Haunted Shed – Faltering Light
— Heavy Trip – Heavy Trip
— Helstar – Clad In Black
— Hey, King! – Hey, King!
— Hit Like a Girl – Heart Racer
— Incisions – Bliss
— Ischemic – Ischemic
— J Hacha De Zola – J Hacha De Zola’s Greatest Hits
— Janney – Janney
— January Jane – Your Drug EP
— Jasiah – War EP
— Jesse Rosenthal (of Advertisement) – The Killing Language
— Joe Barksdale – Omari
— JoeyDiabolic – Through Soundwaves Vol. 4 EP
— Jointhugger – Reaper Season EP
— Keith Kenny – Lifetime Ago Motel
— Kishi Bashi – Emigrant EP
— Kolby Knickerbocker – Over and Over EP
— La Femme – Paradigmes
— Leslie Jordan – Company’s Comin’
— Lil Tjay – Destined 2 Win
— LORD – Undercovers Vol. 1
— Los Disidentes Del Sucio Motel – Polaris
— Luca Yupanqui – Sounds of the Unborn
— Major Murphy – Access
— Malacoda – Crawling Chaos EP
— Mark Bryan (of Hootie and Blowfish) – Midlife Priceless
— Maxwell – Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite (Digital Edition)
— Melldu – Mute Theater
— Mishegas – Temporary Love EP
— Mo3 – Shottaz 4 Eva
— MØAA – Euphoric Recall
— Moontype – Bodies Of Water
— Mortify – Grotesque Buzzsaw Defilement
— Mountain Bird – Once We Were Present EP
— Myele Manzanza – Crisis & Opportunity’Vol. 1 – London
— Mythic Sunship – Wildfire
— Nainnoh – Nainnoh
— Nasty Cherry – The Movie EP
— The Natvral (Kip Berman of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart) – Tethers
— No-Bo Boy – 1975
— Noah Preminger and Kim Cass – THUNDA
— NOISEPOETNOBODY – Insanity Mirror
— Octopus Montage – How To Live & How To Lose
— Odd Circus – Mantha EP
— Ottoman Turks – Ottoman Turks II
— Pansy – Pansy
— Patrick Belaga – Blutt
— Paul Bergmann – The Other SIde
— Phillipe Cohen Solal (of Gotan Project) & Mike Lindsay (of Tunng) – Outsider
— Plaguewielder – Covenant Death
— Pulse – ImPulse
— Quelly Woo – Tactical Pressure EP
— Richie Furay – 50th Anniversary Return to the Troubadour
— Rorcal & Earthflesh – Witch Coven
— Rosie Darling – Coping EP
— Ryley Walker – Course In Fable
— Saigon Kick – Saigon Kick (Reissue)
— Sea of Snakes – World of Fire
— Shakey Graves – Roll the Bones X
— The Snuts – W.L.
— Son of Boar – Son of Boar
— Steel Bearing Hand – Slay In Hell
— Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass, Volume 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions (Vinyl Release)
— Sunday State – Sunday State
— The Sun And The Mirror – Dissolution to Salt and Bone
— Tiana Major9 – At Sixes and Sevens Remixed
— Toehider – I Like It
— TRAAMS – 4 Songs EP
— Travis – Good Feeling (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Bills & Aches & Blues (Digital Release)
— Various Artists – Bushido
— Various Artists – Dance (RED) Save Lives Vol. III
— Various Artists – The Good Lyre: Songs of John Wesley Harding
— VHOOR – Ritmo
— Vitrail – Les pages oubliées
— Whitehall – Swordfish Catcher
— Witchkiss – It’s Curtains For Us All!
— Wode – Burn In Many Mirrors
— YaSi – Coexist With Chaos EP
— Yves Paquet – Every Now And Then
— Zach Person – Zach Person