Friday New Music 4/2

Today is Friday, so there’s new music. I think maybe a bunch of new music for ya too. Hit Like a Girl is good rock music and there’s a really good song with Bartees Strange on there, definitely worth checking out. There’s a live EP from Expert Timing who is a pretty interesting Florida emo/rock band (and I’m really into live tracks right now so hell yeah). Plus, yesterday had a surprise album drop from Ratboys re-recording some of their old songs and it sounds great.

New to me but sounds promising is Moontype which sounds like it might scratch a nice itch now that it’s getting warmer. I heard one of these Dry Cleaning songs on the radio and liked it a bunch, so I’ll be checking that out as well. There’s also a new Godspeed! You Black Emperor who is at the very least winning with the best album title this year.

It’s Bandcamp Friday, so there’s probably going to be a ton of new releases not included below! Exciting!

Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with additions made by me. Tell us what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything else really. Enjoy!:

— Alex Little & The Suspicious Minds – Waiting To Get Paid

— Allen Ginsberg – Allen Ginsberg at Reed College — The First Recorded Reading of Howl and Other Poems

— al Riggs – I Got A Big Electric Fan To Keep Me Cool While I Sleep

— Amulets – Blooming

— Ashen Horde – Black Curse EP

— Atria – Moonbrain

— Avaland – Theater of Sorcery

— Bambounou – Cascade EP

— BARK – Relics

— The Beat Farmers – Tales of the New West (Deluxe)

— Blacklist Royals – Doomsday Girl

— Blue Ox – Holy Vore

— Bob Lord (of Dreadnaught) – Playland Arcade

— Bones Of The Earth – II. Eternal Meditations Of A Deathless Crown

— Bridge Burner – Disempath

— BRUIT ≤ – The Machine Is Burning And Now Everyone Knows It Could Happen Again

— Bryce Dessner (of The National) and Australian String Quartet – Impermanence/Disintegration

— Céline & The Blue – Within & Without EP

— Cha Wa – My People

— Charmaine – Hood Avant Garde EP

— Chaz Knapp – Organ Drunes

— Cristina Vane – Nowhere Sounds Lovely

— David Bowie – The Kit Kat Klub (Live New York 99)

— The Deathray Davies – Time Well Wasted

— Demi Lovato – Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over

— Devils Teeth – La Leggenda Di Chong Li

— Dispirited Spirits – Fragments of a Dying Star

— Dopolarians – The Bond

— Douglas – Ashes

— DreamKids – DreamKids EP

— The Drums – Mommy Don’t Spank Me

— Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

— Du Blonde – Homecoming

— Earthless – Live in the Mojave Desert Volume 1

— Eli Brown – Escape EP

— Elizabeth Chang – Transformations

— Emily Weisband – I Call It Being Human EP

— Everson Poe – Grief

— Expert Timing – Live in Stereo EP

— Flock of Dimes (Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) – Head of Roses

— Francis of Delirium – Wading EP

— Frayle – Live at the House of Willis EP

— Gabby Toledo – Free My Soul EP

— Gary Bartz, Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge – Gary Bartz JID 006

— Ghlow – Slash and Burn

— Godspeed You! Black Emperor – G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!

— Haunted Shed – Faltering Light

— Heavy Trip – Heavy Trip

— Helstar – Clad In Black

— Hey, King! – Hey, King!

— Hit Like a Girl – Heart Racer

— Incisions – Bliss

— Ischemic – Ischemic

— J Hacha De Zola – J Hacha De Zola’s Greatest Hits

— Janney – Janney

— January Jane – Your Drug EP

— Jasiah – War EP

— Jesse Rosenthal (of Advertisement) – The Killing Language

— Joe Barksdale – Omari

— JoeyDiabolic – Through Soundwaves Vol. 4 EP

— Jointhugger – Reaper Season EP

— Keith Kenny – Lifetime Ago Motel

— Kishi Bashi – Emigrant EP

— Kolby Knickerbocker – Over and Over EP

— La Femme – Paradigmes

— Leslie Jordan – Company’s Comin’

— Lil Tjay – Destined 2 Win

— LORD – Undercovers Vol. 1

— Los Disidentes Del Sucio Motel – Polaris

— Luca Yupanqui – Sounds of the Unborn

— Major Murphy – Access

— Malacoda – Crawling Chaos EP

— Mark Bryan (of Hootie and Blowfish) – Midlife Priceless

— Maxwell – Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite (Digital Edition)

— Melldu – Mute Theater

— Mishegas – Temporary Love EP

— Mo3 – Shottaz 4 Eva

— MØAA – Euphoric Recall

— Moontype – Bodies Of Water

— Mortify – Grotesque Buzzsaw Defilement

— Mountain Bird – Once We Were Present EP

— Myele Manzanza – Crisis & Opportunity’Vol. 1 – London

— Mythic Sunship – Wildfire

— Nainnoh – Nainnoh

— Nasty Cherry – The Movie EP

— The Natvral (Kip Berman of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart) – Tethers

— No-Bo Boy – 1975

— Noah Preminger and Kim Cass – THUNDA

— NOISEPOETNOBODY – Insanity Mirror

— Octopus Montage – How To Live & How To Lose

— Odd Circus – Mantha EP

— Ottoman Turks – Ottoman Turks II

— Pansy – Pansy

— Patrick Belaga – Blutt

— Paul Bergmann – The Other SIde

— Phillipe Cohen Solal (of Gotan Project) & Mike Lindsay (of Tunng) – Outsider

— Plaguewielder – Covenant Death

— Pulse – ImPulse

— Quelly Woo – Tactical Pressure EP

— No-No Boy – 1975

— Richie Furay – 50th Anniversary Return to the Troubadour

— Rorcal & Earthflesh – Witch Coven

— Rosie Darling – Coping EP

— Ryley Walker – Course In Fable

— Saigon Kick – Saigon Kick (Reissue)

— Sea of Snakes – World of Fire

— Shakey Graves – Roll the Bones X

— The Snuts – W.L.

— Son of Boar – Son of Boar

— Steel Bearing Hand – Slay In Hell

— Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass, Volume 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions (Vinyl Release)

— Sunday State – Sunday State

— The Sun And The Mirror – Dissolution to Salt and Bone

— Tiana Major9 – At Sixes and Sevens Remixed

— Toehider – I Like It

— TRAAMS – 4 Songs EP

— Travis – Good Feeling (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Bills & Aches & Blues (Digital Release)

— Various Artists – Bushido

— Various Artists – Dance (RED) Save Lives Vol. III

— Various Artists – The Good Lyre: Songs of John Wesley Harding

— VHOOR – Ritmo

— Vitrail – Les pages oubliées

— Whitehall – Swordfish Catcher

— Witchkiss – It’s Curtains For Us All!

— Wode – Burn In Many Mirrors

— YaSi – Coexist With Chaos EP

— Yves Paquet – Every Now And Then

— Zach Person – Zach Person

