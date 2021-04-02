30 Day SF & Fantasy Challenge Day 2: Your Favorite Automaton

The month of April is going to be our focus on science fiction and fantasy as we move through the various realms of novels, film and TV, games, and more. We’re going to start off with a few baseline things though to get the discussion going with the big fields and then dig into some of the quirkier things.

Today, we’re talking about our favorite robots, droids, and hunks of metal that move into our hearts. We’re also going with the “automaton” label because there are quite a few that show up in the realm of fantasy as well but avoid the droid/robot label and we want fantasy fans to be able to sound of here as well. The world of droids has been fascinating for a long time, from the dark and villainous types of The Black Hole to our lovable pair of mugs from Star Wars. But we also get some really neat things that just clicked so well for me with the machines from Tales from the Loop, both in their TV form and those original illustration works.

Bonus Question: What droid just ticks you off?

