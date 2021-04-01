Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 1

Introducing today’s contestants:

Scott, a writer, goes to March Madness annually and sees his friends;

KT, a librarian, had a very extended interview with Warren Zevon; and

Emily, a law clerk, got married at a lighthouse. Emily is a one-day champ with winnings of $8,400.

Scott entered DJ with $0, but hit both DDs in the round and finished strongly to enter FJ at $20,600 vs. $12,000 for Emily and $7,800 for KT.

DD1 – $400 – U.S. GEOGRAPHY – About 275 miles due west of the famous Four Corners, the three corners where Utah, Arizona & this state meet has its own monument (Scott lost $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – EXPLORING AUSTRALIA – This Dutchman charted the coast of North Australia in 1644 & got a sea & an island named for him (Scott moved into second place by winning $3,600 on a true DD vs. $8,800 for Emily.)

DD3 – $800 – IMMORTAL LINE – Of this title five-score-plus-one group, the villain says, “I don’t care how…hang them, suffocate them, drop them off the roof” (Scott won $5,000 from his score of $13,600 vs. $12,000 for Emily.)

FJ – ANTIDISESTABLISHMENTARIANISM – A real-life antidisestablishmentarian, William Bridgeman opposed the 1920 disestablishment of this in Wales

For the second straight game, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Scott dropped $3,401 to hold on with $17,199.

Clue selection strategy: Scott showed excellent game awareness late when he was about to choose from the category where DD2 was already found, but instead changed his selection to the only remaining clue where DD3 would logically be placed.

Judging the judges: Before announcing some scoring changes, Oz said that he was very impressed “as a surgeon” by the show’s fairness.

Judging the writers: We had yet another Netflix clue this week, but this time within the context of a general TV and film category, which is the better way to present such material instead of a category devoted to any single media outlet’s content.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Nevada? DD2 – Who was Tasman? DD3 – What is “101 Dalmatians”? FJ – What is the Church (of England)?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...