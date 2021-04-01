Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What series would you want to have its opening theme song re-envisioned by Dolly Parton?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 1ST, 2021:

Expedition Deep Ocean (Discovery+)

Irul (Netflix)

Law & Order Organized Crime Series Premiere (NBC)

Made For Love Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Magical Andes Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Manifest Season Premiere (NBC)

Prank Encounters Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Tersanjung: The Movie (Netflix)

The Real Blac Chyna Season Finale (WEtv)

White Boy (Netflix)

Wipeout Reboot Series Premiere (TBS)

Worn Stories Series Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, APRIL 2ND, 2021:

Air Strike (Netflix)Concrete Cowboy (Netflix)

Doug Unplugs Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Hysterical (FX)

Irul (Netflix)

Just Say Yes (Netflix)

Madame Claude (Netflix)

Millennials Season Finale (ALLBLK)

Moment Of Truth (IMDb)

My Lottery Dream House International Series Premiere (HGTV)

Notorious Queens Series Premiere (ALLBLK)

Ready To Love Season Premiere (OWN)

Sky High (Netflix)

The Serpent Series Premiere (Netflix)

WeWork: Or The Making And Breaking Of A $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu)

SATURDAY, APRIL 3RD, 2021:

One Perfect Wedding (Hallmark)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, APRIL 4TH, 2021:

Birdgirl (Adult Swim)

Color Of Love (Lifetime)

Gangs Of London (AMC)

Malika The Lion Queen (Fox)

Masterpiece: Atlantic Crossing (PBS)

27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (TBS/TNT/TruTV)

What Lies Below (Netflix)

MONDAY, APRIL 5TH, 2021:

Bloodlands Series Finale (Acorn TV)Coded Bias (Netflix)Family Reunion Part 3 (Netflix)

Hemingway (PBS)

TUESDAY, APRIL 6TH, 2021:

Bannan Season Three Premiere (MHz Choice)

Chad Series Premiere (TBS)

Le Petit TOur (MHz Choice)

Storm Warning (MHz Choice)

The Last Kids On Earth: Happy Apocalypse To You (Netflix)

Wild N’ Out Season Premiere (VH1)

Wonderland Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7TH 2021:

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix)

Exterminate All The Brutes (HBO)

Home Economics Series Premiere (ABC)

Kung Fu Series Premiere (The CW)

Queen Of The South Season Premiere (USA)

Snabba Cash (Netflix)

The Big Day Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Wedding Coach Series Premiere (Netflix)

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix)

