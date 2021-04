Good morning and Happy April Fool’s Day!

Today’s Discussion – Funniest Comic Book Character

Which comic character makes you laugh so hard it makes your sides split, your belly hurt, and tears come to your eyes?

What comic book series puts the funny in funny pages?

We are keeping this chat short, simple, and to the point today.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

