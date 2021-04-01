Bless the Harts’ season 2 will be its last

Unfortunately, this is not an April Fool’s joke. the Fox animated series Bless the Harts will not be returning for a third season. The remaining nine episodes will continue to be aired in the 7:30 timeslot. A total of 34 episodes have been produced.

The show has been struggling in the ratings department in season 2. Viewership was down more than 50% this season compared to the last.

I was aware of the cancellation in early-February; but now it’s official, and I’m allowed to report it. I’m not sure if Fox and Disney will shop the series somewhere else. I’ve reached out to showrunner Andy Bobrow for comment. Since we are still in a pandemic, it is possible that the show may be shopped elsewhere, but that was not made clear.

The 20th Television production was produced by creator Emily Spivey, Kristen Wiig, Andy Bobrow, Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Fox has seven other animated shows in production including The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, The Great North, Housebroken, and the upcoming Dan Harmon show.

I will continue to review the show until the final episode. But how sad are you by the bad news? Will you continue to watch the show until it airs its final episode?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...