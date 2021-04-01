Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Wildcard Playoff Round

Group play is over, and it’s almost time for the top 384! But, before we start that, we have one final round: it’s the wildcard!

Our preliminary top 384 featured 21 songs from Persona 3 + FES, 17 from Super Smash Bros. Brawl, 16 from Persona 4, 12 from Shadow of the Colossus, and 11 from Final Fantasy XII, resulting in 27 songs from the top 384 that must now face a runoff. This round is single-elimination; losing songs are deleted from the top 384.

This round will be open until Saturday, April 3rd at 9:00 AM Pacific. You can listen to a playlist of today’s matchups here. As always, please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Let the playoffs begin!

