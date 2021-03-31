Werewolves 149: Friday the 13th Day Two!

clickskreeeeeee

GOOD MORNING, CAMPERS!

IT’S ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL DAY HERE AT CAMP AROO LAKE! TODAY’S ACTIVITY IS CANOEING! DON’T GO ROCKING THE BOAT!

BUT FIRST, LOAD UP ON SOME DELICIOUS ORGANIC TANGELOS FROM THE CANTINA!

SPEAKING OF GRUB, CAN SOMEONE PLEASE CLEAN UP THAT CAN OF HAMDINGERS THAT WAS OPENED AND LEFT OUT IN THE SUN?

NOW GET OUT THERE AND GIVE MOTHER NATURE A BIG OL’ HUG!

THAT IS ALL!

skreeeeeeclick

HAMDINGERS/LOUIE HAS DIED. He was ALICE.

ROLES:

Head Counselor: Each Night will pick a Player to investigate. Returns as Camper/ Not a Camper.

Nurse: Each night will choose a Player to heal. Cannot choose themselves nor the same Player on consecutive Nights.

Alice: Each Night will select a Player to attack. If Mrs. Voorhees is selected then the game ends and Town wins. If a non-Mrs. Voorhees player is selected there is no effect .

Crazy Ralph: Each Night will select a Player to have a QT conversation with, via the Mod (me!), which will consist of three messages apiece. No names will be exchanged.

Jason: If targeted to die, whether through Day Kill or Party Hearty Counselors, Mrs. Voorhees will be activated. Jason won’t go to the Graveyard but instead will join Mrs. Voorhees in a private QT.

Mrs. Voorhees: Player is RNGed along with the rest of the Roles at the beginning of the game. If Jason dies they become an active SK and will join Jason in a private QT. Their kills will begin the following Day and will be RNGed between Day and Night kills. If they target and kill all three Party Hearty Counselors they win and the game ends.

Party Hearty Counselors: Three Counselors who will share a private QT and who, through their inattentiveness, kill a selected Player each Night. One Counselor will be The Lookout and will choose a Player each night to see if they have a Night Action.

Campers: Just there to have a fun Summer! And survive doing it…

PLAYERS:

1) Goat- Hogweed The Possum

2) jake- Fritzi Over In The Back

3) Louie- Still Alive ALICE

4) Cop on the Edge-ish- Ernest NURSE

5) Jude- Sex Positive Rifle Instructor

6) April- Buddy

7) emm- Kitty Witless

8) Indy- Prof. Indy Newman

9) Narrowstrife- John Waters

10) Nate- Security Officer Nobody Cares

11) raven- Annie and Hallie

12) Ralph- Mariah Goddamn Carey

13) Wasp nee Marlowe- Counselor Prequel Memes

14) Side Character- Tulip Olsen

15) Dicentra- Elvira

16) sic- Pastor Jake J-Dawg Jackson

17) Beelzebot nee Grumos

18) Lamb- Miko Iino

19) Video- Eustace Panamax, aka Dr. Fish

20) Lindsay- 10 Year Old Linds

21) Hayes, the Final Person!- Brooklynn

Backups:

RULES:

–Required at least three comments per Day or potential Mod Kill.

-No editing of posts without permission.

-No quoting from QTs without permission.

-Ties at Twilight will be RNGed.

-Attack Players, not ideas. Wait, no, the other way around!

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON FRIDAY, APRIL 2nd, AT 10AM PST/ 12PM CST

