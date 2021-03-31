Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Workplace Romance (03/31/2021)

“Thou shallst not defecate where thou ingestest thine nourishment” — or something like that the saying goes. And yet, it seems to be one of the most ancient of human traditions, with no signs of impending obsolescence, no matter how many HR guideline booklets are printed and how many workshops are held.

So what do you think about workplace-related horniness? Do you have any experiences to share, wisdom to pass on, warnings to broadcast, strategies to recommend?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...