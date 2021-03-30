Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (3/30)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread! This is your place on the Avocado to discuss movies with your favorite film lovers. Talk about an action film your discovered, beloved classics, or an underrated movie that got to you emotionally.

This year we celebrate the 80th anniversary of Buck Privates. The film made stars out of its two leads: Bud Abbott and Lou Costello. And not just any stars. Abbott and Costello were the highest paid entertainers during World War II (thanks in large part to a string of comedies about being servicemen). The two would go on to star in spoofs, meet Frankenstein, and join the foreign legion.

Comedy duos have had a long history in film. There’s something magical when two actors get to bounce off of each other. Abbott and Costello were preceded by Laurel and Hardy. In the modern day, you have Bill and Ted, Jay and Silent Bob, Romy and Michele, David Spade and Chris Farley, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Bing Crosby, Dorothy Lamour, and Bob Hope in Road to Bali

Much of the comedy teams now belong to the realm of TV… mainly because comedy movies just aren’t much of a thing anymore. Though they bring that energy to the big screen from time to time, such as when Key & Peele starred in Keanu or Tim & Eric bringing their Adult Swim show to the big screens with Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie.

Today’s bonus prompt: who is your favorite film comedy duo?

Next week: power walks

