30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 30: Your Ideal Food Experience

We’re wrapping up our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

For today, we tend to do a general thing of what is it about the topic that you love, but that’s a little awkward for food. So while we do make this a bit of a catch-all, for our finale for this challenge we want to know what your ideal food experience is that you try to recreate when you can.

For me, it’s a thing of having family together at our favorite beach in Maine, getting the food that we like from the area, and just enjoying that whole experience throughout the day. The simplicity of morning snacks while playing about, enjoying a good afternoon meal, and then an evening along the rocks with locally produced ice cream. We missed out on this last year thanks to the pandemic and are likely to miss out on it again this year, but it’s the food experience that warms my heart the most with my family.

