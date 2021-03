Hello and Chag Sameach, everybody! I hope you had good weekends. What games are you playing, what do you think of them, and…

What are most memorable or best experiences with giving and receiving commands in games? I’m speaking in the broadest sense possible here: real time strategy, SRPGs, tactics, puzzles, co-op shooting with AIs and friends alike, etc. Anything that’s relevant is part of this discussion.

