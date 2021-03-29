30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 29: Your Favorite Meal Subscription Service

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

The box subscription service concept has certainly gone into high gear in the past decade and the pandemic definitely accelerated people trying out the meal subscription services. There are so many of them that it’s hard to keep track of, as they go from particular types of food to ones designed for singles, couples, and families. Today, we want to hear your experiences with these services and which ones you’ve kept/keep so that others may discover something new!

Bonus question: If you’ve tried a couple of them, which one were you the quickest to cancel?

