Today’s night thread celebrates our favorite Muppet and what is likely our favorite Muppet song – Rainbow Connection, from 1979’s The Muppet Movie. But it also celebrates the 24 other recordings added last week to the National Recording Registry. Please check them out! And have a great night thread.

Thomas Edison – St. Louis tinfoil recording

Hjalmar Peterson – Nikolina

Marika Papagika – “Smyrneikos Balos”

Louis Armstrong – “When the Saints Go Marching In”

President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill – Christmas Eve Broadcast, 1941

The Guiding Light – episode, November 22, 1945

Odetta – “Odetta Sings Ballads and Blues” (album)

Albertina Walker and the Caravans – “Lord, Keep Me Day By Day”

Roger Maris hits his 61st home run of the 1961 season, as called for broadcast by Phil Rizzutto

Leontyne Price – “Aida” (album)

Connie Smith – “Once a Day”

Albert King – “Born Under a Bad Sign” (album)

Marlo Thomas and Friends – “Free to Be … You & Me” (album)

Jimmy Cliff – “The Harder They Come” (album)

Labelle – “Lady Marmelade”

Jackson Browne – Late for the Sky (album)

Pat Metheny – “Bright Size Life” (album)

Kool and the Gang – “Celebration”

Jessye Norman – “Richard Strauss – Four Last Songs” (album)

Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation 1814 (album)

Flaco Jiménez – “Partners” (album)

Israel Kamakawiwo’ole – Somewhere Over the Rainbow / What a Wonderful World

Nas – Illmatic (album)

This American Life – “The Giant Pile of Money” (podcast episode)

