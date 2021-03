This is an appreciation post for Fondation Zinsou in Cotonou, Benin.

I don’t remember her story. I will have to go again and take better notes.

I am absolutely in love with the prints and patterns that are “traditional” African clothing.

This is “Michelle Obama’s Bag”

Prints are created for special occasions, like weddings or diplomatic meetings.

Foundation Zinsou displays various fabrics in rooms with cards that give the name, and sometimes the meaning behind the fabrics.

The red swirls on blue is “Mosquito” ughh

I leave you with my favorite print, Gogo Loto, which means “You have a nice butt.”

