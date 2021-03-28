30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 28: Your Favorite Cookbook

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

With today’s challenge, we want to know how you handle your recipes. Do you have a favorite cookbook that you use? Is there a particular site for recipes? Do you follow a particular cooking show to get ideas? What’s the inspiration to get you to try new things?

My mother got married in the late 60s and was given one of those cooking for newlyweds/new brides books that I find fascinating to read through, though I won’t use as it just doesn’t suit my own tastes. For me personally, it’s often just coming across something on a food tourism show like Somebody Feed Phil or the food aspects of the Parts Unknown show that get me to hunt up recipes to try or local shops that may carry such things to sample first.

