Werewolf 148: Back to the Future – Day 4

EXT. TWIN PINES MALL PARKING LOT – NIGHT

CAMERA PANS from the lit entrance sign, depicting 2 PINE TREES IN A ROW with “TWIN PINES MALL” in lettering below (along with a digital clock at 1:18) to pick up MARTY on his skateboard with WALKMAN AND VIDEO CAMERA. Marty skateboards around a corner of the mall and sees

AN OVERSIZED STEP-VAN with a drop down tailgate (like a ramp) all by itself on the vast, sodium vapor lit parking lot. It’s beat up, and has lettered on the side, “DR. E. BROWN ENTERPRISES – 24 HOUR SCIENTIFIC SERVICE.”

A large DOG sits patiently beside it. The animal has a battery operated digital clock attached to its collar.

There are a few boxes, some equipment and a suitcase nearby. MARTY skateboards over to the truck and the dog.

MARTY

Doc? Hello?

(to the dog, petting him)

Hiya, Einstein. Where’s the Doc?

Where’s the Doc, boy?

We hear an ENGINE REV UP–the truck engine?

The rear truck doors suddenly open and a SLEEK STAINLESS STEEL DELOREAN drives down the drop down gate, onto the parking lot. It’s been modified with coils and some wicked looking units on the rear engine.

Marty stares at it in amazement.

The DeLorean pulls up to him and stops. The gull wing driver’s door opens and out steps DR. EMMETT BROWN, 65.

He’s clad in a white radiation suit, hood off. His hair is wild, his eyes are full of life and energy.

BROWN

Good evening, Marty. Welcome to my

latest experiment. This is the big

one–the one I’ve been waiting for

all my life.

Marty ogles the vehicle.

MARTY

It’s a DeLorean—but what did you

do to it? And what’s with the Devo

suit?

BROWN

Bear with me, Marty, all of your

questions will be answered. Roll

tape and we’ll proceed.

Marty raises the camera. Brown clears his throat and addresses the camera.

BROWN

Good evening, I’m Dr. Emmett Brown.

I’m standing here on the parking lot

at Twin Pines Mall. It’s Saturday

morning, October 26, 1985, 1:19

a.m., and this is temporal

experiment number one.

(to the dog)

Come on Einstein. Get in, boy.

The dog obediently jumps in and sits in the driver’s seat. Brown buckles him in with the shoulder harness.

BROWN

(to Marty and video camera)

Please note that Einstein’s clock

here is in precise synchronization

with my control watch.

Brown holds up a digital watch next to Einstein’s clock; indeed, the two are in dead sync.

BROWN

(to the dog)

Good luck, Einie.

Brown reaches in and starts the ignition. The DeLorean engine ROARS to Life. Brown turns on the headlights and lowers the gull wing door, sealing Einstein in.

He steps back and picks up a REMOTE CONTROL UNIT, similar to one for a radio controlled toy car. There are buttons labeled “Accelerator” and “Brake”, a joystick, and an L.E.D. digital readout labeled “Miles Per Hour”. Brown flicks the power switch on and, using the accelerator button and joystick for steering, sends the DeLorean down to the far, far end of the parking lot. He turns the car around so that it’s pointing toward them, idling.

BROWN

Here we go, Marty. If my

calculations are correct, when the

car hits 88 miles an hour, you’re

gonna see some serious shit.

Brown takes a deep breath, then pushes the accelerator button.

The DeLorean takes off, shifting gears automatically. The L.E.D. speedometer passes 30.

The stainless steel vehicle zooms faster…past 40… Marty is getting it all on tape.

Brown watches intently. The speedometer climbs past 60. IN THE CAR, Einstein remains calmly in the driver’s seat.

Gauges and instrument lights mounted behind him begin flashing.

Brown’s finger holds the accelerator button down.

The meter passes 75.

The DeLorean keeps accelerating, approaching Marty and Brown. The coils mounted around the car begin glowing.

EXT. MALL – DELOREAN – NIGHT

The speedometer hits 85…86…87…88…

The automobile is suddenly engulfed by a BLINDING WHITE GLOW- – then, BLAM! It’s gone, a TRAIL OF FIRE left in its wake.

Brown and Marty are hit by a sharp blast of air.

Marty blinks in disbelief: it’s as if the car never existed. Only the LICENSE PLATE is left behind—a vanity plate: “NO TIME.”

Players Alignments 3 2 Wolves (Biff’s Gang)

2 Wolves (Biff’s Gang) 11 7 Town (Hill Valley Residents) Draft Order April (1) Indy (4) Hoho (5) Goat (6) – TOWN COP Malthusc (30) Hayes (68) – VANILLA TOWN Tiff (3) Dramus (3) – WOLF COMMUTER Cop (9) – VANILLA TOWN Jake (9) – VANILLA TOWN Sic (11) Side (11) Mac (14) Lamb (14) [collapse]

Roles Night 3 Vigilante —or— Vengeful

1-Shot Vigilante —or— 1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner

Cop —or— 1-Shot Redirector

1-Shot Commuter —or— 1-Shot Watcher

Doctor —or— Roleblocker

Cop —or— Role Cop

Neighborizer —or— Fruit Vendor

Jailer —or— Tracker Night 3 Vigilante: On Night 3, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

Vengeful: When you are eliminated, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

1-Shot Vigilante: On one night of your choice, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner: On one night of your choice, you may elect to “arm” yourself. If you do, you kill anyone who targets you that night.

Doctor: Each night, you may target one player in the game to heal them. They will be protected from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.

Roleblocker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to block them from performing any night actions. You may not target the same player twice in a row.

Cop: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive a result of “Wolf”, “Town”, or “No Result”.

Role Cop: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive either their role name or “No Result”. Anyone without a role will return a result of “Vanilla”.

Neighborizer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to invite to your neighborhood (shared QT).

Fruit Vendor: Each night, you may target one player in the game and give them a piece of fruit. The fruit does nothing.

Jailer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to jail them, blocking any night actions they might take and protecting them from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.

Tracker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to track them. If successful, you will learn which players in the game they targeted that night, if any. [collapse]

Rules Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, the player that was on the board first dies (they will be listed first in the vote counts). Vote early!

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority. (This is a little different than most quoting rules, I realize, so hopefully it’s clear)

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills [collapse]

Spreadsheet https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1eO1jVkXGU25FR3yvUtsQA1AcJnof1pZXNOjl6seZMZM The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count. I’ll update the vote thread periodically.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info. [collapse]

Twilight will be at 3pm Central on Sunday, March 28.

