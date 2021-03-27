30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 27: Your Favorite TV Show About Food?

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

We’ve talked a lot about food and drinks and everything in between. Today, we’re talking a bit about it in a different context with food on TV. We’ll leave this one a bit open-ended in terms of what folks want to talk about with it, but I’m leaning into things that you see on like Food Network and the like, whether it be one of the game shows, competition shows, and so forth.

I don’t do any of the game/competitive shows though I can appreciate them, but I find myself drawn into some things on Saturdays while visiting my mother and end up seeing America’s Test Kitchen or the Trisha’s Southern Cooking show and my goodness these things are calming. None of it gets me to want to cook though.

Bonus Question: Which show about food drives you nuts?

