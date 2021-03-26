The Weekly Wrestling Thread Giant Chops

AEW

-Britt Baker: “I would love to work in the same company as Adam Cole, but I’m probably never leaving AEW.”

-Hikaru Shida has now been AEW Women’s World Champion for 300 days

-Christian Cage debuting in ring next week against fellow former TNA-er Frankie Kazarian

-Orange Cassidy’s new them is the Pixies’s Where is my mind, delighting 80s indierock fans and fight club try hards over the world

-Kane and RVD going into Hall of Fame

-Pajubi Playboy Great Khali also

-Andrade released by WWE

-McIntyre complains that Cesaro needs a push, he really does

-Charlotte Flair tested positive for COVID-19

-Peacock Removing Questionable Older Wwe Content

-IMPACT is moving to Thursday. So the weekly shows on tv and streaming now go:

Monday: RAW(AEW Elevation on youtube)

Tuesday: NXT (NWA Power on streaming, AEW Dark on Youtube)

Wednesday: Dynamite(Impact Xplosion on Twitch/Impact site, MLW Fusion on youtube)

Thursday: IMPACT(NXT UK on streaming)

Friday: Smackdown and ROH(with 205 following it on streaming and NJPW strong)

No set schedule: Beyond’s various internet series, WWE Main Event

