Job Rants Thread – 3/26/2021 – Working From Home LV: Poked

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Hope everyone’s doing well. For reasons rather mundane and boring to get into, I myself was fortunate enough to be able to get my first shot, this week; the Moderna one. I can’t speak for anyone else but, aside from a rather powerful pain in my arm in the past day when I tried to move it, I’m feeling pretty good. That said, I’ve heard that the second one is where the fun really begins, so we’ll see.

I bring that up to bring this up: Given the nature of my job, we’re expected to put in a significant window whenever it comes to asking for time off, even in this WFH scenario, due to the sheer volume of what we have to deal with. Our boss has been exceedingly clear on this point for almost a decade, now; and it’s lead to some of the few situations I can recall during my tenure where we’ve actually raised our voices to one-another. So you can imagine the shock on my part when, when, after being told I could receive the vaccine on very short notice, he basically told me to “do whatever you need to do.” Hell, sick time wasn’t even involved!

If nothing else, it served as yet another example to me of just where we find ourselves in this new work paradigm, and gives me pause to wonder how this will impact things when we all return to (relative) normalcy. I won’t deny that I feel extremely fortunate that I’ve been able to get this all done with a minimum of fuss, and I very much hope that the same will hold true for all of you.

My arm’s fine now, by the way.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: It’s just one little poke.

