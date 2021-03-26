30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 26: Your Favorite Movie (or Scene) About Food?

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

We’ve talked a lot about food and drinks and everything in between. Today, we’re talking a bit about it in a different context with food in movies. It’s often not a huge piece of most films but there are those where it’s central in some way, either a key scene or aspects of it populates throughout. So we want to know what your favorite movie and/or scene from film is.

For the film itself, I have to go with Julie & Julia which just had a great cast across the board, showcased the love of food, and played to some very awkward and innocent introductions to people blogging early on. It’s pre-instagram for the modern part but there’s so much good food stuff here in general and things are treated well.

As for the favorite scene, how can Hot Shots Part Deux not rank near the top?

