According to Deadline Hollywood, Jessica Walter has passed away. She was 80. Please use this space to honor her memory.

Jessica Walter, the award-winning actress whose career spanned five decades, passed away in her sleep at home in New York City on Wednesday, March 24th https://t.co/bucNe6cJvy — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 25, 2021

