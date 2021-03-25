Comic Book Review – Cyclops #1 (July 2014)

Cyclops #1 (July 2014)

Writer – Greg Rucka

Artist – Russell Dauterman

One thing I have noticed on social media over the past few years is the immense hate and vitriol for Scott Summers. One comic book that could help change the minds of comic readers is Cyclops #1 by Greg Rucka and Russell Dauterman.

This spinoff features the young version of Cyclops of the Original X-Men being reunited with his father, Corsair, and the Starjammers. Cyclops is despondent after learning about the man he becomes and the fate of his relationship with Jean Grey. This fresh start is exactly what Scott needs to determine what his next step will be once he returns to Earth.

If you have read any X-Men comics, you know how family plays an important part in the lives of these heroes, both the biological family and the rivalries the heroes have with their own flesh and blood and the family unit they made for themselves at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. Corsair has some fears and trepidations about being a father and if he is up to the monumental task before him. By the end of the issue, Corsair takes a leave of absence from the Starjammers to take Scott on a tour of the galaxy, an opportunity to grow closer to one another and rekindle a bond that will likely have a positive effect on both men.

I love Corsair and the Starjammers and I will read any comic book that shows the far flung reaches of outer space in the DC and Marvel Universe. Rucka does a great job breaking down the family dynamic in any comic book he writes and portrays Scott as a vulnerable young man, trying to find his way in the world. He’s trying to search his feelings about himself and the love he has for Jean. It’s not easy for a sixteen-year-old boy. Any of us can relate to him and the angst and anxiety he has because we all have gone through the same thing as teenagers ourselves. Dauterman does a great job bringing alien species like the Badoon to life before our very eyes. Dauterman’s start on Cyclops lead him to bigger opportunities at Marvel Comics. You can see flashes of brilliance in this issue and how his style grew and evolved in later years on other titles like The Mighty Thor.

I found the first two issues of Cyclops at Phantom of the Attic and I am going to try to complete this short run. Look for my review of Issue Two shortly. I’m looking forward to the rest of this father-son trip through the cosmos. You’ll end up whistling the theme to The Andy Griffith Show while reading this issue. This comic is full of action, adventure, emotion, and non-stop fun from start to finish. Cyclops –fun? Yes! It’s about time we see a different side of Scott Summers, instead of that stuffy, hardnosed leader with tunnel vision we are used to because change is good!

Next Issue – A father and son mend fences the best way possible – on an intergalactic road trip! – Stop one? The spectacular resort world of Dixzit, where Scott flirts with aliens. Badly! – But what’s the dark secret of Dixzit?

