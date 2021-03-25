Comic Book Chat – Invincible

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Invincible

Image Comics Invincible is getting the animated series treatment thanks to Amazon.

Today we reflect on the comic book series and its legacy.

I read up to around Issue 50 before dropping off but I’m hoping to pick up where i left off.

I know that this comic book may not have been read by a lot of the Avocados but if you have, tell us what you like/dislike about the series.

Do you have a favorite supporting character?

Have you read any of the spin-off comics?

Would you like to see a continuation or reboot of the series?

Lastly, will you be watching the animated series?

Feel free to post Discussion topics/Subtreads of your choosing in the comments.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...