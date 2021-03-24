30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 24: Your Pandemic Food Discovery

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

We’re just past a year here when the lockdowns really started rolling out in New England and we found ourselves doing 6am grocery shopping runs for our elders during senior hour and stocking up on lots of food that would last for awhile to cook for the family that was now home all the time. In the months that would come there would be a lot of different things tried, experimented with, and ordered in. Today, we want to know what the best food discovery you made during the pandemic was and if you mastered anything in particular that you’re proud of.

Bonus: What food or delivery place did you use a lot before the pandemic that you’re just exhausted with or don’t like anymore?

