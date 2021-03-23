30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 23: The Best Cake

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

Oh do I love cake. Cakes of all kinds. It’s one area where I spent some time working on learning baking and design for a bit several years ago before I just ended up making too many cakes for myself! Today, we’re talking the beautiful cake. There are so many types and flavors and combinations. What’s your favorite kind of cake? Do you put toppings on them? Is there a flavor combination that just delivers completely?

Bonus: What’s the best birthday cake you ever got, either as an adult or a kid?

The best cake for me is still the double-chocolate heavily frosted cake my mother makes me for my birthday. Nothing tops the love that goes into that. But beyond that, a good red velvet cake with buttercream frosting and I’m in heaven.

