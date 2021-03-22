Werewolf 148: Back to the Future – Day 1

INT. BROWN’S GARAGE (1985) – DAY 1



CLOSE ON A TICKING CLOCK, showing 2 minutes to 8.



CAMERA MOVES, exploring, revealing MORE CLOCKS, of all varieties—cuckoo clocks, digital clocks, a grandfather clock, Felix the Cat with moving eyes…and all of them are ticking away in DEAD SYNC.



We continue exploring the garage, noting (in no particular order) a jet engine, a stack of unpaid bills addressed to “Dr. E. Brown” marked “OVERDUE,” automotive tools, electronics parts, discarded Burger King wrappers, a video

camera, an unmade army cot.



We go past a CLOCK RADIO–it lights up and comes on.



RADIO ANNOUNCER (V.O.)

…weather for Hill Valley and

vicinity for today, Friday, October

25: partly cloudy with a chance of

drizzles…



Now we come to a COFFEE MAKER with a built in clock timer. It too turns on—only there is no coffee pot!



Boiling coffee drips onto an already wet hot plate.



Another timer triggers a TV set– an A.M. NEWSCAST is in progress, and the ANCHORWOMAN talks against a slide: “Plutonium Theft?” with the yellow and purple radiation ‘symbol.



ANCHORWOMAN (ON TV)

…Officials at the Pacific Nuclear

Research Facility have denied the

rumor that a case of missing

plutonium was in fact stolen from

their storehouse two weeks ago. A

Libyan Terrorist group had claimed

responsibility for the alleged

theft. Officials now attribute the

discrepancy to a simple clerical

error. The FBI, which is still

investigating the matter, had no

comment…



We pass a TOASTER attached to a timer. Two pieces of black toast sit on it, and as the timer clicks on, the ashen toast drops into the toaster…again. Clearly, we are seeing a morning routine for someone who hasn’t been home for awhile.



On the floor, a timer clicks on an electric can opener with an empty can of dog food. The empty can goes around.



Below it, in a dog dish labeled ‘’Einstein” is dog food that’s been sitting for awhile.



Now we hear a key turning in the service door.



A pair of feet in Nike tennis shoes enters.



MARTY (O.S.)

Doc? Doctor Brown? Hello? Anybody home?



A skateboard is dropped onto the floor and rolls… under the army cot, coming to rest against a yellow case with purple radioactivity symbols, stamped “PLUTONIUM. Property of Pacific Nuclear Research Facility.”



SERIES OF SHOTS – CLOSE IMAGES



Hands connect wires to terminals.



Fingers flip switches, illuminating “Power On” lights on consoles.



Hands twist rheostats.



Needles on gauges jump to life.



A hand poses in readiness over a set of GUITAR STRINGS, about to play…



Fingers turn a calibrated knob from “3” to “10.”



WIDER



as we see a HIGH SCHOOL AGED KID (we can’t see his face) ready to play his electric guitar. It’s connected through a battery of amplifying equipment into a HUGE SPEAKER, 10 feet tall.



The kid hits it and there is a TREMENDOUS EXPLOSION from the speaker which literally blasts the kid off his feet and into a set of shelves which collapse, covering him with books, tools, and junk! The blown speaker smokes.



ON THE RUBBLE



as the stunned kid regains his senses and looks around.



He’s MARTY McFLY, 17, dressed in jeans and a jean jacket.



MARTY

Whoa! Now that’s what I call music!



As Marty picks himself up, a huge ALARM BELL on the wall CLANGS. Marty runs over to the PHONE and answers it.



MARTY

Yo!



BROWN (V.O. PHONE)

Marty! Thank God I found you there!



MARTY

Doc! Where’ve you been all week?



BROWN (V.O. PHONE)

Never mind that now. Listen, can you

meet me at Twin Pines Mall tonight

at 1:15?



MARTY

1:15 in the morning?



BROWN (V.O. PHONE)

Right. I’ve made a major

breakthrough and I’ll need your

assistance.



MARTY

Okay, Doc, but what’s going on?



BROWN (V.O. PHONE)

I’ll give you all the details at the

appropriate time. Don’t forget now,

tomorrow morning, 1:15 A.M.



MARTY

Yeah. Uh, Doc, about your

amplifier…



BROWN (V.O. PHONE)

‘Oh, that’s right—whatever you do,

don’t use the amp. There’s a slight

possibility of overload.



MARTY

I was just thinking that…



Suddenly all of the clocks strike 8:00 at once: chimes, cuckoos, and digital beeps all toll in a bizarre cacophony.



BROWN (V.O. PHONE)

Are those my clocks I hear?



MARTY

Yep. It’s 8:00.



BROWN (V.0. PHONE)

Perfect! My experiment worked!

They’re all exactly 25 minutes slow!



MARTY

(suddenly alarmed)

25 minutes slow? Doc, are you

telling me it’s almost 8:30?



BROWN (V.O. PHONE)

Precisely.



MARTY

Damn! I’m late for school!



Marty hangs up. He puts his WALKMAN headphones on, grabs his backpack and reaches down to retrieve his SKATEBOARD.



Once again we see the Plutonium case…but Marty doesn’t.

Players Alignments 3 Wolves (Biff’s Gang)

11 Town (Hill Valley Residents) Draft Order April (1) Indy (4) Beelzebot (5) Goat (6) Malthusc (30) Hayes (68) Tiff (3) Dramus (3) Cop (9) Jake (9) Sic (11) Side (11) Mac (14) Lamb (14) [collapse]

Roles Night 3 Vigilante —or— Vengeful

1-Shot Vigilante —or— 1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner

Cop —or— 1-Shot Redirector

1-Shot Commuter —or— 1-Shot Watcher

Doctor —or— Roleblocker

Universal Backup —or— Role Cop

Neighborizer —or— Fruit Vendor

Jailer —or— Tracker Night 3 Vigilante: On Night 3, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

Vengeful: When you are eliminated, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

1-Shot Vigilante: On one night of your choice, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner: On one night of your choice, you may elect to “arm” yourself. If you do, you kill anyone who targets you that night.

Cop: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive a result of “Wolf”, “Town”, or “No Result”.

1-Shot Redirector: On one night of your choice, you may target a player to “redirect”. If they are using an action that night, they will be redirected to another player of your choice.

1-Shot Commuter: On one night of your choice, you may commute, rendering yourself unable to be targeted by any night actions.

1-Shot Watcher: On one night of your choice, you may target a player to watch. If successful, you will learn which players in the game targeted them that night, if anyone.

Doctor: Each night, you may target one player in the game to heal them. They will be protected from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.

Roleblocker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to block them from performing any night actions. You may not target the same player twice in a row.

Universal Backup: When the first power role dies, you will inherit their role. If multiple power roles die at the same time, you will inherit one of those roles randomly.

Role Cop: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive either their role name or “No Result”. Anyone without a role will return a result of “Vanilla”.

Neighborizer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to invite to your neighborhood (shared QT).

Fruit Vendor: Each night, you may target one player in the game and give them a piece of fruit. The fruit does nothing.

Jailer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to jail them, blocking any night actions they might take and protecting them from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.

Tracker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to track them. If successful, you will learn which players in the game they targeted that night, if any. [collapse]

Rules Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, the player that was on the board first dies (they will be listed first in the vote counts). Vote early!

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority. (This is a little different than most quoting rules, I realize, so hopefully it’s clear)

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills [collapse]

Spreadsheet https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1eO1jVkXGU25FR3yvUtsQA1AcJnof1pZXNOjl6seZMZM The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count. I’ll update the vote thread periodically.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info. [collapse]

Twilight will be at 3pm Central on Wednesday, March 24.

