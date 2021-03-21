WWE Fastlane Discussion Thread

The final stop before Wrestlemania is the Fastlane Pay-Per-View.

United States Championship: Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Intercontinental Championship: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (No Holds Barred)

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan – Special Enforcer – Edge

