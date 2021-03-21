WWE Fastlane Discussion Thread

The final stop before Wrestlemania is the Fastlane Pay-Per-View.
United States Championship: Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
Intercontinental Championship: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (No Holds Barred)
Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan – Special Enforcer – Edge
