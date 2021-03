We haven’t had a March Madness thread going, so it’s kind of weird to start now, but I thought it made sense to do one. Here you go.

Shout out to Holly Jolly and Poseur for leading our Avocado Yahoo group after Round 1!

Today is going to be fun 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TvqkFwV3Qf — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 21, 2021

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...