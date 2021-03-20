Making a Nightcall Tonight …

Nightcall by Kavinsky plays over the opening credits to the movie Drive and sets the mood perfectly for the look and feel of the drama/neo-noir starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan.

“If I drive for you, you give me a time and a place. I give you a five minute window, anything happens in that five minutes and I’m your no matter what.”

The band London Grammar did a cover of the song which you can listen to here.

Something to Discuss – What song do you like to crank up when driving by yourself?

Bonus Discussion Question – Have you seen the movie Drive? Tell us what you like about the movie in the comments section. For me, a solid cast and a story that leaves you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...