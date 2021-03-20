Louis Sachar Day Thread

Author Louis Sachar was born on March 20, 1954 in New York state. He wrote the book Holes, which won the Newberry Medal in 1999. Sachar also wrote the screenplay for the 2003 movie adaptation of Holes. Holes is the story of Stanley Yelnats, a boy who is cursed with bad luck and sentenced to dig holes for a crime he didn’t commit.







Sachar is also the author of the Wayside School series, a series about a strange school with thirty stories of a single classroom each. He has said he does NOT write from experience, stating: “[M]y personal experiences are kind of boring. I have to make up what I put in my books.”

