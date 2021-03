I am just checking in to let you know that I still want to keep doing this, but because a lot of customers have put off work because of COVID and are all now hitting me with work they’ve postponed, I’ve been super busy. When I get a chance, I will post again, but I have work the next two Tuesdays, so it might not be until April 6th. Please add a comment if you have anything you want to talk about. Sorry about that.

