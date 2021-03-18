Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 18

Introducing today’s contestants:

Garron, a stay-at-home dad, lived in Spain for four years;

Matt, a digital journalist, hosted lunchtime Jeopardy! in middle school; and

Morgan, a librarian, did cool stuff in Lapland. Morgan is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,800.

Morgan led most of the way as Matt moved into second place by getting DD3, and was able to sustain his rally to take the lead into FJ at $16,200 vs. $15,400 for Morgan and $10,800 for Garron.

DD1 (video) – $400 – PEOPLE IN HISTORY – (Pictured is a statue of a man on a horse in medieval battle gear) The town of Falaise in Normandy is home to a statue of this man who was born there around 1029. (On the second clue of the game, Morgan won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – ACTS OF CONGRESS – An 1872 act established a park in the territories of Montana and Wyoming “near the headwaters of” this river (Garron won $2,200 from his score of $4,200 vs. $8,200 for Morgan.)

DD3 – $1,600 – “AD” TO YOUR LATIN – This type of attack goes after the speaker rather than the idea (Matt moved into second by winning $4,000 from his total of $6,600 vs. $13,800 for Morgan.)

FJ – BROADWAY ROLES – Of the more than 15 actors to play the lead in this musical, Howard McGillin holds the record with over 2,500 performances

For the second straight game, only Morgan was correct on FJ, adding $1,000 to win with $16,400 for a two-day total of $37,200.

Wagering strategy: Morgan’s made another interesting FJ wager, with a bet so small she was essentially playing for the Triple Stumper from a close second place. Also notable is that Morgan would have won both of her games even if she had been incorrect on FJ both times instead of the only one correct.

This day in shilling: No one knew the second word of the Sony ad slogan “make. believe”, and guest presenter Sting threw in a plug for his new album.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was William the Conqueror? DD2 – What is the Yellowstone? DD3 – What is ad hominem? FJ – What is “The Phantom of the Opera”?

