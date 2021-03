Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Running late this week, so here’s a real quick header. When I was in Japan, I bought a Shirobako art book because it was just so pretty (you can see some of it in the rushed, blurry picture I took for the header image). Do you own any art books?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...