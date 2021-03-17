Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 17

Introducing today’s contestants:

Anthony, a financial planner, finished a 10-mile race;

Morgan, a librarian, had excellent stage presence at office karaoke; and

Brendan, a community organizer, raised money for charities with virtual trivia nights. Brendan is a one-day champ with winnings of $7,600.

Brendan fell back when he missed DD2, then Morgan opened up a solid lead by getting DD3. But Brendan rallied strongly and on the last clue of DJ, took first place with $16,600 vs. $14,800 for Morgan and $5,600 for Anthony.

DD1 – $600 – ALL ALLITERATION – This North American bird went the way of the dodo in 1914 (Morgan won $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – AT THE END OF THE SCARY MOVIE – “I used to hate the water” — “I can’t imagine why” (Brendan lost $5,000 from his score of $7,200 vs. $5,800 for Morgan.)

DD3 – $1,200 – EUROPE – A red shield on the door of an ancestral home in Europe gave this Jewish banking family its name (Morgan won $3,000 from her total of $8,200 vs. $3,200 for Anthony.)

FJ – PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS – In the 1912 election these 2 parties on the left of the political spectrum finished 2nd & 4th, totaling 1/3 of the votes

Only Morgan was correct on FJ, adding $6,000 to win with $20,800.

Wagering strategy: Morgan’s FJ wager was a bit on the large side, as it opened up the possibility of being passed by Anthony. The percentage play would have been a bet of $3,599 to shut out Anthony and take the win if Brendan missed without needing to be correct herself.

Triple Stumper of the day: A clue about the Emmy-winning actress from “Schitt’s Creek”, Catherine O’Hara, pretty much told everyone not to say the name of the show, but Brendan did it anyway (they modestly displayed the title on-screen as he said it).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is passenger pigeon? DD2 – What is “Jaws”? DD3 – Who are the Rothschilds? FJ – What are Bull Moose (Progressive) and Socialist?

