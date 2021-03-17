Dating, Relationships, and Sex: A Numbers Game (03/10/2021)

Recently, I was musing about the number of dates I’ve had since starting to try to date about two years ago (not many — and I can probably only partially blame the pandemic), and I got curious about how many first dates I might need to go on until I meet the right person.

Not that I expect an actual answer — or at least not a reliable one. But still, I was curious and did some googling. Indeed I did not find a single answer, but there were some data points. For example, according to one source, we kiss about fifteen people before meeting the One, have seven-ish preceding relationships, and fallen in love twice. Or there is a book titled 121 First Dates, which … seems like a lot, but then again, if you’re dating to write a book, you’ll probably rack up higher numbers. At my current pace, I’d need 30 to 60 years to get to that many first dates.

Anyway, not that I’m expecting that outcome — but as said, I was curious about what info is out there. So: What has your experience been with numbers related to dating?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

