30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 17: Ice Cream Truck Delights

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

Today, we’re talking about the ICE CREAM MAN! Ah, the memories of the Eddie Murphy bit about the ice cream man are seared into my mind. The experience as a kid may be something that really sticks because of the joy of it, food being delivered late in the day during the summer with things you often don’t get at home. Or the truck showing up in the early afternoon at the beach when you were a kid and getting something tasty in between swimming. What are your favorite ice cream truck memories and tasty treats that you would get there?

I was all about the two chocolate chip cookies with the ice cream inside or the bomb pops. Both delivered what I loved. Push-pops were close behind there even though they never felt like enough!

Bonus question: What kind of popsicles and the like do you prefer at home for ice cream treats that you can get at the market?

The thing I miss the most are Jello Pudding Pops. The early round of those before they made changes really hit a sweet spot in my family and I was disappointed that they were discontinued way back when.

